Where could the Texas Stars relocate if the NHL expands to South Texas?

The NHL is considering expanding to a couple more cities in the coming years. Austin, Houston, and Atlanta are all possibilities for future NHL expansion teams. It would be unusual to share the state with another hockey team, to be honest. The Dallas Stars have brought hockey to life in Texas over the last 20 years. Many people considered Norm Green to be crazy for moving the Minnesota North Stars to Dallas. However, he opened up a brand-new market for hockey in the Southern part of the United States.

With the recent news of expanding the NHL, the Texas Stars might have to move from Cedar Park. It would be the last thing the Stars would want, considering how they've been able to develop a new fan base down there. However, there are plenty of arenas in North Texas that would be able to welcome the Texas Stars. Even one of those arenas has been used in the past for hockey in North Texas. Here are the two arenas the Texas Stars could move to if they were forced out of Cedar Park.

Texas Stars on the move: 2. Dickies Arena

Why not move them to the adjacent city next to Dallas? The arena can hold up to 13,000 hockey fans and would allow the Dallas Stars to be able to drive over to check out their progress it might not be as close as the Frisco RoughRiders are to the Texas Rangers, if the Stars needed to call someone up fast, it's only 30-60 minutes to Dallas. It would also allow the Stars to continue developing the sport of hockey in the city of Fort Worth.

The downside to the Texas Stars playing there is that you don't know what kind of crowd you will get in the first season playing in Fort Worth. While I'm sure Dallas Stars fans from across the DFW metroplex would drive to Fort Worth to see a game, the Stars would be taking a risk by using the arena. It might be better if the Texas Stars played a bit closer to the American Airlines Center. There's an arena I'm sure would be packed, and Jim Nill's office is inside the building.

Texas Stars on the move: 1. Comerica Center

This would be a cool idea since the arena used to be where the Texas Tornado played back in the day. It's also where the Texas Legends play, and their arena can be converted into a hockey arena. It would allow Jim Nill to keep an eye on their development from his office chair. I can say that many fans would be packing the two garages the arena has to see the next wave of talent. However, there is a downside to playing in Frisco, as the Texas Legends occupy the arena.

Two things hinder the Texas Stars from moving to this arena. One of those things is where they would store the ice if the Texas Legends had a home game? I'm not sure if they have the equipment to keep the sheet of ice cold while a basketball game is being held. The last one is the lack of locker rooms. One of the two teams would have to keep their gear at home, unless the Texas Stars used the locker rooms near the practice ice. It would be a difficult situation, but if there's one person I would trust to make it work, it's Jim Nill.

