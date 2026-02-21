Why the Stars will look really different when they start up after the Olympics

The Stars had a lot of players in the Olympics, but still, just as many had a break away from the game. Both groups could have a difficult time getting back into the swing of things as we look towards next week. An important thing for fans to remember is that every other team will be going through the same thing. So, do not be too surprised by rusty hockey around the NHL next week. Here are some reasons the Stars will not look like themselves.

Reasons for slow post Olympic start: 1. Exhaustion

The first group to highlight is the players who spent the last three weeks playing in the Olympic Games. These seven Dallas Stars will most likely have the option to take off the first game or two when the season starts back up. Expect at least a couple of them to take that offer or play fewer minutes.



While this should not be a panic about something like an injury, it also should not be panic if the result of the first game back is poor. Expect Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell to look tired for several games after the break. The experience they gained from this Olympics should make them stronger for the playoff push.

Reasons for slow post Olympic start: 2. Rusty

The other members of the team have been away from game-speed competition for three weeks. When the Stars host the Kraken on Wednesday, look for the Stars to spend most of the first two periods getting their legs underneath them. Although, look for the members who did not make the Olympics to boost the squad early.



The timing of this break was ideal for the Stars' health. However, the timing of the divisional race will be a full sprint to the finish. That is why it will be important to see these fresher players make an impact over the next week. It will be intriguing for players like Mavrik Bourque, Matt Duchene, and Jamie Benn, who seemed to be hitting their stride right before the break.

Reasons for slow post Olympic start: 3. Trades

Another wrinkle to this important month for the Stars will be who Jim Nill brings on via trade. From recent reports, it looks like Blake Coleman could join the Stars this season. Last year, when the Stars brought on Mikael Granlund, it took the team a while to gain chemistry with his great skill set. Fans should expect the same when bringing on any forward in 2026.



The next month will be pivotal for the Central Division. These three reasons could lead to some hard losses for the Stars over the next few weeks. It is important to be patient while recognizing that each player is at a different point mentally and physically. Hopefully, by the middle of March, the Dallas Stars will be right back in contention for a Stanley Cup run.