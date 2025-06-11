Why Wyatt Johnston's five-year extension will make him more money

Wyatt Johnston, our favorite little mischievous Canadian. He's grown up over the last three seasons in Dallas after living with Joe Pavelski. He's now on his own in his apartment with some of the other players in the organization. After signing that five-year extension, it might be time for the young superstar to get a house of his own down here. There's no need for him to worry about packing up his belongings and moving to another organization. He's here to stay for the long term as a possible future captain of the Dallas Stars.

One of the many things that will happen over the next few seasons in the NHL is that the salary cap is expected to rise, giving teams more money to sign free agents who are looking for a new team to play for. This is something that teams have been waiting for, and it's willit happen here shortly. The good news is that the Stars don't have to worry about teams offering him a contract via an offer sheet this summer. However, it's going to cost Dallas when he turns 27 and needs a new contract.

His agent did a good thing by telling him not to sign an 8-year extension, which the Stars initially offered the young forward. This allows Johnston to get more money in five years when the new salary cap arrives, and he could ask for upwards of 10 million or more. That will give him more money in his pocket than if he had signed the 8-year extension at the trade deadline that was offered. Good job by his agent to take a look at the projected salary cap raise and take a lower deal.

The Stars are going to thrive with Johnston in the lineup next season. He's only getting better with more experience that he's picking up throughout each of the seasons he plays. It feels like this is a win-win for both Johnston and the Stars after trading and signing Mikko Rantanen to an extension. They will have more money to offer Johnston to remain a Dallas Star for his career by then. Jim Nill is an excellent General Manager who knows how to keep players happy in Dallas and has them compete for the Stanley Cup.

For now, fans can enjoy Johnston in a Stars uniform over the next five seasons in Dallas. He will continue to be a superstar and an outstanding representative of the organization. Johnston's agent set him up to get an awesome payday five seasons from now, once the salary cap gets raised. For now, I'm sure Johnston wants to play ping pong and get Taco Bell with the guys once in a while. The Stars got a great player in Johnston and will make the Stars a force for years to come.

