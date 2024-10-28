In dramatic fashion, the Texas Stars beat the Iowa Wild 6-2 on Friday and 3-2 in overtime on Saturday. Throughout the successful weekend, there was action, scoring, mistakes, and excitement to report on.

The first game against Iowa was a competitive game at even strength. The big difference in the match was the talented Texas Power Play, going 3 for 5, including two PP goals from Arttu Hyry, assisted by Antonio Stranges. In his post-game interview on Friday, Stranges mentioned that he and Hyry had discussed the Power Play strategy on the bench, with only a few practices this year to try things out. The Texas Stars’ Power Play looked terrific, albeit against a winless Iowa Wild. This was still an impressive feat, including quick decision-making, clean passing, and dominant pressure.

"We need to dig in tomorrow because we're going to be playing a hungry team."



Hear from forward Antonio Stranges following tonight's 6-2 win over Iowa! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/HOc8OR2POJ — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) October 26, 2024

I was especially impressed with Antonio Stranges’ poise on the right flank. He ran the Power Play by moving his feet and head up while looking for Hyry on the left flank. In the second period, he connected for a beautiful one-timer PP goal and a slick PP tip goal. If Antonio Stranges can continue this confident and consistent play, he could be on Dallas GM Jim Nill's radar this season for an attractive NHL call-up option.

may we present to you... ARTTU HYRY! 💫 pic.twitter.com/ash4RdrVcj — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) October 26, 2024

It felt like Antonio Stranges was on the ice for each key goal Texas needed this weekend, including setting up Christian Kyrou's overtime winner on Saturday.

OT WINNER CHRISTIAN KYROU! 💫 pic.twitter.com/SRDrP1YiJl — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) October 27, 2024

Despite being out-shot each period, Texas finished their chances and earned a 6-2 victory in Friday’s game, where Antonio Stranges noted in his post-game interview that there would be a hungry Iowa opponent for Saturday’s game looking for revenge.

Iowa out-shot Texas this weekend 79-59, but Texas out-scored them 9-4, even solving Jesper Wallstedt, one of the Minnesota Wild’s top prospects and one of the best goalies currently outside the NHL.

Player of the week: Antonio Stranges

Week stats

GP G A P 2 1 3 4

Season Stats

GP G A P 4 1 5 6

Things Texas is doing right:

Rush speed: Texas controls games through aggressive counter-attack rushes, looking to push back the opponents and exploit odd-man opportunities. It’s exciting hockey to watch, and the breakouts have improved to accommodate this rush play. A ‘Shoot-first’ mentality: Texas is still averaging 30+ shots per game

Things Texas can improve on next week:

Penalty trouble: Texas is still showing some defensive issues regarding in-zone fluidity. The breakouts are much better when the puck is in the hands of forwards, but poor puck battle strategy from some defenders and poorly-timed penalties because of these lazy defensive moments could haunt Texas in the future if they aren’t careful. Incorporating the ‘bumper’: I liked Texas’ Power Play and even-strength offensive zone play, but I wonder if they can do more to attack the middle of the ice when the puck begins on the perimeter. If Texas can stretch the zone more with their passing + moving their feet, then the high-danger areas and ‘bumper’ position may continue to open up. I wonder if players like Matej Blumel would benefit from being fed pucks in between the hash marks off of opponent defensive breakdowns. Again, Texas’ offense has been stellar. Still, teams will learn to adapt throughout the season, so incorporating new tactics like this may surprise opponents and make Texas’ offense even more lethal.

Overall, it was another successful week for the Texas Stars, who are on a 4-game winning streak and should be confident going into Loveland this weekend.

Week ahead: