Working Overtime: Jan 27 - Feb 2 AHL Report

Going into the weekend, Texas was expecting a tough matchup, looking to take points off a top AHL opponent at home vs. Coachella Valley. With the Grand Rapids Griffins leading the Central Division, Texas was looking for any points to catch up and managed to do so this past weekend.

In Friday’s game, Texas and Coachella Valley were relatively even to start, with very few clear chances and great goaltending at both ends. Matej Blumel scored his 20th goal of the season (7th in his last 10) to put Texas up 1-0 mid-way through the first. Coachella Valley proceeded to outshoot Texas for the rest of the game from that point onward, with Remi Poirier doing a great job of shutting the door. Mid-way through the 3rd period, Coachella Valley finally broke the shutout after almost 50 minutes.

NONE SHALL PASS REMI! pic.twitter.com/AkaKnICcG0 — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) February 1, 2025

In overtime, Coachella Valley’s Daniel Sprong had a great chance, and it looked like Texas was out-matched by CV’s top talent. After some back-and-forth chances, Coachella Valley’s Ben Meyers scored the overtime winner off the rush from a great Ryan Winterton pass. Texas earned the OT point and had a chance at redemption the next night.

In Saturday’s game, Texas started out strong again, with both former Firebirds (Cameron Hughes and Kole Lind) scoring in the first period to put Texas up 2-0 14 minutes into the game. After a quick response and a Power Play goal in the 2nd period, the game was tied 2-2 going into the third period, where the game tightened up and players looked afraid to make risky plays.

“I think I’ll do a wraparound.” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fm4nxU3rUj — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) February 2, 2025

In overtime, Daniel Sprong took the puck, deked around the defender, and dodged a poke check to score the game-winning goal. It looked like a 'video game' play to navigate Texas' defense like Sprong did. Texas earned another OT point but only got 2 of 4 points this weekend with back-to-back overtime losses.

Player of the week: Arttu Hyry

Week Stats:

GP G A P 2 0 3 3

Season Stats:

GP G A P 36 15 16 31

Of note, Arttu Hyry has taken only three (3) penalties (8 PIM) in 36 games this season while playing near a point-per-game pace. Hyry has demonstrated an incredible mix of efficiency, care, and finesse that signifies a strong pro hockey player. Remember that Hyry is playing his first season in North America this year and is only 23 years old.

Overall, this weekend's results came down to Coachella Valley’s NHL-level difference makers. Despite two strong AHL teams who may be even in most aspects, difference-makers like Daniel Sprong and Philipp Grubauer ( playing “down” a level, per se) pushed CV over the top.

It reminds me of some games against the Grand Rapids Griffins, where those with NHL experience, like Austin Watson and Jack Campbell, can control games or be the difference-maker when necessary.

Texas does not necessarily have NHL-level difference-makers (Alex Petrovic and Magnus Hellberg are not on the same level, with no disrespect to them). However, Texas’ willingness to battle this year, along with an influx of young skill-first hockey players, has allowed them to be competitive, even against the AHL teams hosting talent that could be on NHL rosters.

This makes me all the more excited for the Texas Stars’ 2025 playoff push, where it feels like Texas is ‘in’ any game they play, something that was more in doubt in past seasons.

Week ahead:

Fri Feb 7, 2025 vs. Rockford

Sat Jan 8, 2025 vs. Rockford

