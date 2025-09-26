Wyatt Johnston and Mavrik Bourque tame the Wild 5-2 tonight

Well, you can't win them all; that's something any hockey team will eventually learn. The fact that the Stars weren't going to go undefeated in the preseason is about as likely as me being a decent ice skater, which is very low. However, the Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 tonight and continue their winning streak, which didn't involve overtime. Wyatt Johnston was the lone goal scorer for the Stars tonight. The Stars learned a lot of good lessons tonight on the road in Minnesota. That's a win in my book during the preseason.

One of the players I thought had an excellent game was Mavrik Bourque. He was able to draw two players away from the play, and it allowed Wyatt Johnston to go down the Wild's end to score the only goal of tonight's game. Bourque is starting to show why Jim Nill brought him back for another season in a Stars uniform. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win in the Minnesota Wilderness.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2025-09-25: pic.twitter.com/DAIemhkmQY — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) September 26, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Terrible beginning to first period

I would like to know why the Stars didn't have Marco Rossi on their scouting report tonight? He's a certified hockey player who knows how to score goals. I'm concerned about how he was also able to score two goals in the span of ten seconds. That is a giant no-no that can't carry over to the regular season. That was about as bad as the Stars' power play last season. Hopefully, the Stars don't replicate that in the final three postseason games.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Happy with Justin Hryckowian

I was shocked by how quiet Justin Hryckowian was against the Wild tonight. Given the news that broke this morning about Jamie Benn, I figured he would have the game of his life tonight to prove he deserved the roster spot while Benn recovered from his collapsed lung. It took him until the third period to find the back of the net and gave the Stars their first lead of the game. Even though it took him some time to get going on offense, expect him to be the rookie to fill in until Benn is healthy.

There's no one near Justin Hryckowian! Stars take the lead 3-2 over the Wild!!!pic.twitter.com/EGtgoieVj1 — BleedGreenBlog (@BleedGreen_Blog) September 26, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Don't have to worry about Wyatt Johnston

Wyatt Johnston seems ready for hockey after scoring two goals against the Wild tonight. Apparently, one of the takeaways for the Minnesota Wild tonight is not allowing Johnston to have the middle of the ice in their zone. One of the takeaways for the Minnesota Wild tonight is not allowing Johnston to have the middle of the ice in their zone. Both of Johnston's goals came from the middle of their zone tonight. Wyatt is going to have to step it up in the playoffs if the Stars make it back to the playoffs this year. For now, it's good to know Johnston is ready to score on a minute's notice against any team in the league.