Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars enter the Shark Tank this afternoon

I know everyone is still happy about the Stars snapping their losing streak this past week. Beating an injured Washington Capitals' team was nice, but you know what's even nicer? A win against the very talented San Jose Sharks this afternoon at the Shark Tank. Knowing the Stars need to keep winning to rebuild that gap between them and the Minnesota Wild should really motivate the team to be at its best today. I'm going to be watching to see if the Stars can continue their momentum.

However, they are going up against one of the best young players in the league. Macklin Celebrini is one of the rising superstars in the NHL right now. He's playing so well on both sides of the ice that the Stars might be in some trouble if they can't defend him. Hopefully, Casey DeSmith is ready to go today and shut them down. Let's take a look at the four keys of the game for Dallas as the Stars try to continue their winning streak.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 4. Let San Jose feel the pressure

One of the things the Stars need to do to beat the Sharks is get to the front of the net. They did that well in their last game against the Capitals, and it's how they were able to come away with the victory. I want to see multiple Stars' players parked in front of their net, firing the puck past their goaltender. There's no need to be firing shots near the blueline. If the Stars can pepper their goaltender constantly today, they should steal another two points.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 3. Get Mikko involved

A player who could really be a threat to the Sharks in front of the net is Mikko Rantanen. I wouldn't be surprised if Glen Gulutzan asked him to be a nuisance. Rantanen is known for hanging out in front of the net and for scoring a lot from there. When the Stars are in the Capitals' zone, they need Mikko to be that pesky moose that we all know and love. If Mikko becomes that pesky moose this afternoon, the Sharks might be in some rough waters.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 2. Shut down Celebrini

The Dallas Stars could be in for some trouble against Macklin Celebrini today. He's just a pest that doesn't go away until the final horn sounds. Stars' fans have seen some of his latest goals on social media, and that's something you don't want to see the Stars being a part of. The Stars need their top two defensemen to make sure he's covered over the course of this afternoon. An unguarded Celebrini is a massive disaster on all fronts and could end the Stars' winning streak.

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Preview: 1. Keep DeSmith in net

I know Jake Oettinger will have to play one of the two games of a back-to-back coming up. However, keeping DeSmith between the pipes is something the Stars need with his youthful Sharks team. The Stars don't need a frazzled Oettinger trying to defend the net against one of the hottest superstars. DeSmith has a calming presence, and it has been on display this season. The Stars can keep their winning streak alive if they put DeSmith between the pipes for today's game.