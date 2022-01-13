You can't spell Stranges without 'Star': Dec 2-8 AHL Report

Going into this week, Texas had to prepare for a tough schedule, with four games on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday (4 games). Fatigue was expected later in the week, especially when playing the Ontario Reign, Coachella Valley Firebirds, and Henderson Silver Knights, which was solid competition for the Stars.

In what has been an up-and-down season for Texas so far, splitting the six-game California road trip is good, beating each of the three opponents once during that span. This past week, in particular, started strong with a 5-3 win over the Ontario Reign. Goaltender Magnus Hellberg made 33 saves, and Arttu Hyry had a 3-point effort to fight back after getting out-shot in the first period 12-9. Texas had to come back from being down 2-1 after the first 20 minutes of that game and was successful.

Thursday’s game against Coachella Valley was a Special Teams battle for the ages. Texas ended the game 2/5 on the Power Play, while Coachella Valley went 3/6. There was much disappointment after a third-period collapse from Texas since they were ahead 4-3 going into the 3rd period. Furthermore, Antonio Stranges had a career night: 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) and 100% goal participation for the young forward through 2 periods before the collapse. If Texas had won that game, Antonio Stranges would have gotten his flowers as First Star.

Going into Saturday’s game against Henderson, one could hope that Texas would come out strong with a vengeance to respond to the collapse on Thursday, but this was not the case, getting out-shot 14-7 in the first period and trailing 4-1 by the midpoint of the hockey game. Texas did fire 40 shots on Henderson goalie Akira Schmid, only being able to score twice, while Henderson scored two goals each period to win 6-2.

In the final game against Henderson, Texas needed to win this game. Losing three straight games to end a road trip is devastating, so I hoped to see Texas finally come out strong. The Texas Stars did not have a significant first period again, but Magnus Hellberg was terrific, stopping 43 of 45 shots overall in the 4-2 win. Texas practically played the whole game under pressure, out-shot in each period, saved by two Power Play goals and their Even-Strength defending.

Matej Blumel’s goal with 2:39 left in the 2nd Period to put Texas up 2-1 was crucial (Texas was out-shot 31-14 at this time). It was a great finale to a long week for the Texas Stars, who now have five days to rest before Friday’s matchup against the Chicago Wolves at home.

Antonio Stranges was named AHL Player of the Week for his efforts this past week. We’ve been following his progress closely this year, naming him “Player of the Week” in our weekly reports 3/7 weeks to start the year (43%). He has been Texas’ best player most of the year, with clear improvements in using his signature skating skills more effectively and consistently than in past years.

Stranges has now moved up to 7th in AHL scoring and 6th in AHL points per game (minimum ten games played). I could not be more thrilled to see him receive this recognition for his hard work, and I look forward to following Stranges for the rest of the season.

Player of the week: Antonio Stranges

Week Stats:

GP G A P 4 3 5 8

Season Stats:

GP G A P 19 9 14 23

Overall, Texas split a six-game, two-week road trip in California and kept it relatively close with some tough teams. Unfortunately, giving teams that have struggled to score like the Henderson Silver Knights a 6-2 Saturday night win and ‘2 free points’ is the wrong result that Texas has hoped for related to their game plans this season: win your minutes, control the tempo.

Of note, Texas was out-shot in 3/4 1st periods this week, out-shot 41-23 in the three games they were out-shot. When you concede more shots in the opening 20 minutes of an AHL game, it becomes difficult to ‘find your legs’ and get any momentum for the rest of the game. In the one game this week where Texas started strong, they out-shot Coachella Valley 14-2 and scored three goals in the first period of that game, but ultimately lost 6-4 due to a 3rd-period collapse.

Playing a ‘full 60 minutes’ is something you hear from coaches of all ages and levels, and if Texas can find a way to play their game for 60 minutes each night, they will be more successful and move up the standings. The offensive firepower of this team is quite strong, so I look forward to seeing the Texas Stars take control of games early in the future and put the AHL on notice about how dangerous the Texas Stars can be. With players like Antonio Stranges leading the way, the Stars have a chance to be great this year.

It’s time to set the tone for the rest of the season.

Week ahead:

Fri Dec 13, 2024 vs. Chicago

Sat Dec 14, 2024 vs. Chicago

Check out our latest Texas Stars Articles