Dallas Stars have no response for the Avalanche’s late goal surge
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars learned some very valuable lessons tonight against the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars were up 3-0 in the second period and that’s when the game went downhill for Dallas. The Avalanche scored six unanswered goals tonight as they beat the Stars 6-3 tonight. I feel bad for Jake Oettinger because he had a really good game but the guys hung him out to dry again. Here are the three takeaways from tonight’s loss to the Avalanche at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Terrible second and third period play
The second and third period efforts by the Stars were unacceptable tonight. You do not allow a team to get back into the game down 3-0. If you want to win the Stanley Cup, you have to play the entire 60 minutes and dominate from beginning to end. I would like to thank the Avalanche for teaching the Stars a valuable lesson tonight. You cannot take a single minute off during the game with poor play. Hopefully, the Stars learned their lesson tonight and will rebound against New York on Monday.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Stars’ top line shows up once again
It should be no surprise that the Stars’ top line dominated the score sheet again tonight. Tyler Seguin scored two goals and almost had a hat trick. It’s just mind-boggling to me that we were begging Seguin’s line to score last season and now they are scoring goals like hotcakes recently. I don’t think any of the fanbase was expecting his line to surge this season. It’s good to see Seguin have fun on the ice again. Let’s hope they can continue to produce as they welcome the New York Rangers on Monday night.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Stars need to upgrade on defense
One thing that you should take away from this game is that the Stars need to make a trade to upgrade the defense. The Stars’ defense in the second period was so bad that it allowed the Avalanche to get back in the game.
If the Stars want to win the Stanley Cup, they can’t allow teams to get back into the game and create momentum for the third period. It was reported today that the Stars are looking at the defenseman market right now. If they keep continuing to cough up leads late in the game, Jim Nill has to make a trade to turn the ship around. We can’t win the Cup with the current defensemen we have.