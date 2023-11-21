Reversal of Fortune: Dallas Stars decapitate the beast of the east 6-3
By Brian Sweet
This team might be the hardest to predict what will happen each game of the season. On Saturday night, the Dallas Stars gave up six unanswered goals to the Colorado Avalanche. Last night, the Stars scored six unanswered goals against the New York Rangers to win 6-3.
I have to give it to the Stars last night, they fought back ferociously starting late in the second period. It showed that this team is a Stanley Cup contender and will win at all costs. Let’s take a look at the three takeaways from last night’s victory against the Rangers.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 3. What a comeback win
You have to give it to the Stars last night on finding a way to come back against a good Rangers team. They needed this win to give them some confidence against the best teams in the NHL. So far this season, the Stars have had issues against playoff-caliber teams. The Stars showed the league last night not to count them out until the final buzzer. What a great win for this team going into the Vegas Golden Knights matchup Wednesday night.
Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 2. Reversal of Fortune
Mason Marchment has not had the best of luck this season when it comes to replays. Some of his goals that he scored were overturned by officials in Toronto. However, tonight was a different story for Marchment as the replay officials gave him his goal after DeBoer challenged it. He almost had another goal in the third period but after the Rangers challenged it, the scoring official gave the goal to Tyler Seguin. I’m sure Marchment was happy to be on the other side of things last night.
https://x.com/BallySportsSW/status/1726801275042357612?s=20
Dallas Stars vs. New York Rangers Recap: 1. Wedgewood was solid again when the Stars needed him
Scott Wedgewood was fantastic again tonight when Jake Oettinger needed a break before the Vegas game. There were times during the game when I thought that the Rangers could have taken over and won the game. However, Wedgewood shut down their offense in the third period. This is a different Wedgewood that we’ve seen this season. Last season it was like a coin flip which version of him would show up. It’s good the Stars can finally give Oettinger some rest after all the games he played last season.