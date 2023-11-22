Dallas Stars look to take down the Golden Knights on Thanksgiving eve
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars welcome a familiar foe to the American Airlines Center tonight. They welcome the team that eliminated them in the Western Conference Finals, the Vegas Golden Knights. The Stars fought hard against them in their second game but lost in a shootout. It seems like a great night to get revenge on them before we sit down and give thanks at the table tomorrow. Here are the three keys of the game against the Golden Knights tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 3. Take them out early
The Stars need to take the Golden Knights out of the game early if they want a shot to take them out on home ice. It will be interesting to see how the Stars come out of the gate tonight, especially after coming out flat in the first period against the New York Rangers. The Golden Knights are a different beast so they have to be ready after the opening puck drop. The last thing the Stars want to have happen is they drop six goals on them tonight like in the elimination game last year.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 2. Shut down William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault
The Stars have some work cut out for them on defense tonight against the Golden Knights. They have two really good goal-scorers that they need to shut down on defense in order to win. William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault are both tied with nine goals scored this season.
I want to see the Stars double-team each of these players tonight. I think it would be a smart decision even though it would leave someone wide open. If the Stars can shut down both of these players, the Stars can upset the Golden Knights tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 1. Help the Otter out tonight
The Stars need to help out Jake Oettinger tonight against the Golden Knights. He cannot face 40+ shots on goal from them tonight. The Stars need to make sure and shut down any attempt to set something up in the Stars’ zone. He would really appreciate the help tonight so that way he doesn’t have to carry the team once again. If the Stars can help out Oettinger’s workload tonight, the Stars should come away with two points and a win on home ice against the Knights.