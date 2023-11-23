Dallas Stars OT woes against the Vegas Golden Knights continue
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars have gotten into an OT funk against the Golden Knights this season so far. In the first game that the Stars played against them, they lost in a shootout. Last night, the Stars ended up losing 2-1 when Jack Eichel grabbed his own rebound and put it past Jake Oettinger to win the game.
The Stars’ offense was the main entity that cost them the win last night. Something needs to change moving forward whether it’s the type of offense the Stars run or change up the lines again. We have too good of an offense this season to be losing 2-1. Here are the three takeaways from last night’s loss to the Golden Knights.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 3. Change up the offense Pavelski and Sons run
One of the things that I noticed last night was how Vegas was able to shut down the Pavelski and Son line once again. I think a lot of teams went over their tape this offseason after the big year that they had last season and created a game plan to shut them down. The Stars need to go back to the drawing board and change up the offense that they run. I think that could help them get back to being relevant again this season against the NHL.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 2. Oettinger played amazing
I feel bad for Jake Oettinger after last night’s game. He played his butt off to keep them in the game to have a shot at winning. The team has got to do a better job at helping out their franchise goaltender by scoring goals. He can’t carry this team the entire season offensively and defensively. Tyler Seguin’s line can’t be the only line that is allowed to score goals. It would make Oettinger’s job so much easier and the Stars can deepen their Central Division lead that they have.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 1. Got to get a nice cushion between the Colorado Avalanche
The Stars were lucky to get to overtime tonight and get a point. With the Colorado Avalanche’s win over the Vancouver Canucks (which was shocking), they are two points behind the Stars in second place. I don’t want the Central Division to come down to the final week and we look back at what could have been. The Stars need to keep winning and build a nice point lead over the Avalanche. Getting a point is nice, but getting two points is even better. The Stars will be back in action on Friday against the Calgary Flames.