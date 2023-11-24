Dallas Stars look to end home stand strong against the Calgary Flames
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars look to end their five-game home stand strong tonight as they take on the Calgary Flames. The Stars are currently 2-1-1 during this home stand and had mixed reactions from the Stars’ fanbase. With a win against Calgary tonight, the Stars can put the fanbase at ease as they finish this long home stand 3-1-1. I wish it could have been 4-0-1 going into this matchup but what happened in the past, stays in the past. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars tonight as they take on the Calgary Flames.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 3. Start out of the gate strong
The Stars need to start out of the game strong against the Calgary Flames tonight. I don’t want to see the Stars wait until the second period to start scoring goals. Even though that strategy has worked in some games this season, I don’t want it to become a habit for this team moving forward. If the Stars get to the playoffs again this season, they can’t wait to start scoring goals in the second period. They have to get into a habit of striking first and often after the opening puck drop.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 2. Stop Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane
The Stars will have their hands full on the ice tonight against the Calgary Flames. Blake Coleman and Andrew Mangiapane are tied for the most goals scored by the Flames this season with five goals each. Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas defensemen will have their hands full tonight against both of these talented goal-scorers. Both of these skaters get locked down in the Stars’ zone. If the Stars are able to shut down both of these players, they can end their home stand with a huge win.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 1. Crash the net on the power play
The one thing that drove me insane in the last game against the Vegas Golden Knights was the fact the Stars passed the puck too much on the power play. The Stars need to crash the net and make the opposing goaltender’s job hard. Adin Hill just sat in his crease and had a cup of tea when the Stars were on the power play. The Stars need to make Calgary’s goaltender tonight work when they are short-handed. If the Stars cash in on the power play tonight, I like our odds of winning the final game of the home stand.