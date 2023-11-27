Texas Stars split games against the Colorado Eagles on the road
By Brian Sweet
Well, the Texas Stars had a mixed bag of production this past weekend against the Colorado Eagles. Saturday’s game had the offense flowing and players contributing to the score sheet while Sunday there were some issues defensively.
Once again, Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque steal the headlines as they continue to make noise in the AHL. I’m sure the league is going to ask both of them to leave if they continue to dominate. Let’s take a look at how the prospects did this weekend against the Colorado Eagles.
Texas Stars Recap: Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque continue to shine
I feel like a broken record having to bring these two up again every week but that’s my job. Stankoven and Bourque are very bright stars in the AHL this season and I wouldn’t be shocked if both are in the AHL All-Star game.
Both players did so good this weekend that both of them are in the top five of AHL players this season. Stankoven once again had the best goal of the week as he was all alone on the left side for a one-timer. When will teams learn to put a man on him? I don’t have much to say other than both players should be ready for the big leagues next year when the Stars make some room for them.
Texas Stars Recap: Kyle McDonald has a good game on Saturday
The prospect that was super surprising this weekend was Right Wing Kyle McDonald. McDonald provided much of the offense on Saturday in the 6-3 loss to the Eagles. I remember when the Stars signed him in the middle of the season last year and was very intrigued. He’s doing well so far this season with six goals and three assists in nine games. He is a prospect to keep an eye on as the season moves along.
Texas Stars Recap: Upcoming Schedule
The Stars will remain on the road this week as they head out to the west coast. They will make a pit stop in San Diego, California to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday night. They will then continue to Bakersfield to take on the Condors this weekend in a two game series starting Friday night.
This is a really good test for the prospects as they learn how to deal with long road trips which they will experience in the NHL during their career. Join us next week as we recap how they did out on the west coast before they come home to Cedar Park.