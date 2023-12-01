Dallas Stars suffer another late collapse, loss in OT to the Flames
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars are very lucky to be done with the Calgary Flames for the remainder of the regular season. After watching that abysmal defense in the third period, the Flames deserve to win that game and should have won it in regulation. The Stars suffered another late collapse in the third period and lost to the Flames 4-3 in OT last night. That is the second loss to the Flames in the past week. Here are the three takeaways from last night’s loss to the Calgary Flames.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 3. Another third period collapse
The Dallas Stars had another third period collapse which is getting very tiring at this point. This is the third blown lead in seven games. There should be no excuse for the Stars for last night’s OT loss.
That was a winnable game late in the third period and all they needed to do was clear the puck and make them chase it into their zone. The Stars have to do a better job of taking their opponent out of the game early and have a nice lead going into the third period instead of letting them hang around.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 2. Scott Wedgewood was not good last night
Scott Wedgewood had a terrible game last night and shouldn’t have fumbled the bag in the third period. I don’t know why he couldn’t track that game-tying third goal from Calgary. I’ll kind of let him slide on the Ryan Suter goal because it was a bang-bang goal.
The Stars need Wedgewood to give it his all every night when Jake Oettinger needs a break from action. I’m glad Pete DeBoer didn’t pull Wedgewood and put Oettinger in goal. The Stars are going to need him on Saturday at 1 P.M. against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Recap: 1. Mason Marchment had a multi-goal game
To end this depressing postgame article, Mason Marchment was the best player on the ice for the Stars last night. He had a two-goal night against the Flames and one of his goals was a first since 2019. He scored the Stars’ first penalty shot since November 2, 2019. It was a nice shot low and away from Jacob Markstrom’s trapper. I’m glad to see Marchment find the offensive side of his game once again. Let’s see if he can score some more goals on Saturday afternoon.