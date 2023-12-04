Dallas Stars look to weather the storm once against the Lightning
By Brian Sweet
It feels like Deja Vu tonight as the Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning once again. It feels like it was just Saturday afternoon when the Stars took advantage of Andrei Vasilevskiy coming back from injury by scoring eight goals. The Stars gave it to the Lightning and chased Vasilevskiy from the net by the end of the second period. Let’s hope the Stars saved some goals for round two tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Lightning.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 3. Let them have it again
The Stars need to come out of the gate strong once again. Even though they didn’t score a goal in the first period Saturday afternoon, the Stars were very aggressive against a good Eastern Conference team. They need to have that same energy since they are the visiting team this time. They won’t have the Dallas crowd cheering them on in Tampa Bay. They will need to generate some energy on the road if they want to steal two points on the road.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 2. Contain Kucherov again
I mentioned in Saturday’s pregame article that Nikita Kucherov is the Lightning’s best goal scorer right now and can generate momentum with one goal. The Stars will have to shut him down like they did on Saturday afternoon. Miro Heiskanen and his defensemen need to take the puck away from him and prevent him from setting anything up in the Stars’ zone. If the Stars can shut him down like they did on Saturday, the Stars can kick off this road trip with a win.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Preview: 1. Multiple lines producing goals
The Stars did a good job of having multiple lines produce a goal on Saturday afternoon. All four lines had a part in the 8-1 victory on Saturday. They will need everyone on deck once again as the Lightning will look to get revenge tonight. If the Stars can have all their lines produce at least one goal against the Lightning again, the Stars can kick off their road trip with another win over the Lightning.