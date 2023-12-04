Texas Stars take two out of three on their west coast road trip
By Brian Sweet
Last week, the Texas Stars won two out of their three games. The Stars started their west coast road trip with a stop in San Diego to take on the Gulls. It was a back-and-forth game before Fredrik Karlstrom won the game in OT. This past weekend they took on the Bakersfield Condors and split the series against them. Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque also hit a new milestone which we will get down to below. Find out more in this week’s edition of Down on the Farm.
Texas Stars Recap: Stankoven and Bourque on top of the AHL
There isn’t much to say about our top two prospects this week. For those who didn’t see it on Blackout Dallas’s Twitter account, Stankoven and Borque are now the AHL’s top two players in the league right now.
Fans knew Stankoven was going to have a great season but didn’t know he would be tied with Bourque in points so early in the season. Bourque is also playing just as advertised as well. As Stars fans, we just need to enjoy the ride and watch them continue to develop. Before you know it, they will be in Dallas Stars jerseys leading the franchise to victory.
Texas Stars Recap: OT and shootout practice
The Texas Stars got some overtime practice this past week on the West Coast. It all started when the Stars went to overtime against the Gulls and won. The Stars would then go to a shootout against the Condors last Saturday. Both of these games served as valuable lessons for the Stars’ prospects as they will more than likely play in both of them at the next level.
Texas Stars Recap: Upcoming games
The Texas Stars return to the H-E-B Center this upcoming weekend as they take on the Chicago Wolves. It’s been an up-and-down season against the Wolves so far this season for the Stars. Hopefully, with the Stars being at home and in front of the home crowd, the Stars can get a couple of wins against the Wolves. Make sure to check in on how the Texas Stars did this weekend in next week’s edition of Down on the Farm.