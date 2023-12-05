Dallas Stars get struck by Lightning four times in Tampa Bay last night
By Brian Sweet
Do you remember that scene in the first Hunger Games movie where Katniss goes off on Peeta after the tribute interviews? I think a lot of Dallas Stars’ fans share that same frustration that Katniss had after last night’s game against the Lightning.
After beating the Lightning 8-1 last Saturday afternoon, the Lightning struck the Stars four times on Tuesday night as they lost 4-0. It was an utter mess out there on the ice last night. Here are the three takeaways from last night’s game against the Lightning.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap 3. Lightning’s stars were on a whole other level last night
The Stars poked the sleeping bear last Saturday and all yesterday I had a bad feeling about the game. Well, my prediction came true as the Lightning punched back after being embarrassed by the Stars in Dallas. Nikita Kucherov was on a whole other level as he opened the scoring against the Stars. Andrei Vasilevskiy returned to his all-star level as well. When a team gets a chance to respond after losing 8-1 the next game, that team won’t miss getting their revenge.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: 2. Ryan Suter
With how fast the Lightning are, I was concerned that we would see Ryan Suter get burned a couple of times and I was right. He finished the game with a -4 which was the worst out of the entire roster last night. I would have rather seen Nils Lundkvist play against the Lightning over Suter last night. Fans have got to realize that we are more than likely stuck with Suter through next season. The Stars are just going to have to find ways to win games with him in the lineup.
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Recap: 1. Vasilevskiy was back to his old self
Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the other goalie. Vasilevskiy played out of his mind last night and deserved the shutout victory. The good news for Stars’ fans is that he is over in the Eastern Conference and won’t play him four times a season. The Stars have had the worst luck against him whenever the Lightning start him. I feel he’s like the Stars’ kryptonite. All the Stars can do is learn from their mistakes last night and get ready for the Florida Panthers.