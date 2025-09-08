3 Dallas Stars Prospects to watch during the prospect games this weekend

I can't believe that we will finally have a hockey game in the DFW Metroplex on Saturday night in Frisco. It feels like forever since the Stars were eliminated from the Western Conference Finals by the Edmonton Oilers for a second season in a row. Even though players like Matt Duchene and Jake Oettinger will not be participating in the game, it's just good to have hockey back once again. The light is now visible at the end of the tunnel, and the offseason is almost over.

I will only be able to attend Saturday night's game because I have bible study on Sunday nights and I want to keep my perfect attendence streak alive. However, I will be writing articles on both of the games and how they went this weekend. But before we even get to all of that, we got to preview some of the top players that will be skating for the Dallas Stars this weekend in Frisco. Here are some of the players that you must keep an eye on if you attend the prospect tournament in Frisco this weekend.

Rising Stars: 1. Emil Hemming

Emil Hemming, whom I like to call Babyface, will be one of the most-watched players on the Stars at the upcoming prospect tournament. He is a fast-rising prospect that I wouldn't be shocked if he ended up in Cedar Park next season. I think he will return to the Barrie Colts for another season, since there won't be enough playing time for him with the Texas Stars this season. However, don't be surprised if you blink your eyes and he's on the Stars' roster in the next couple of seasons.

Rising Stars: 2. Cameron Schmidt

Cameron Schmidt is another name that you should watch this weekend if you attend the prospect tournament in person. He had an outstanding season with the Vancouver Giants and surprisingly fell to the Stars in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He will be returning to Vancouver for the upcoming season, but his game reminds me of Logan Stankoven. Even though he's 5'7, he could be one heck of a playmaker who could be selling a lot of Stars Jerseys at the Hangar.

Rising Stars: 3. Dawson Sharkey

This is a physical prospect that I know Glen Gulutzan will keep an eye on during the tournament this weekend. Gulutzan wants to keep a physical presence on the ice since taking over as the Dallas Stars Head Coach. Sharkey is the kind of player who will bring the boom every night if he's given a chance at the NHL level. He's like a Mako Shark on the ice, and that's why his nickname is Sharkey. Even though he might not score many goals, he's definitely the player Gulutzan wants on his team.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles