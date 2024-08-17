Why it's smart that Emil Hemming will be playing in the OHL next season
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars added to their Finnish Mafia by drafting Emil Hemming in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Some fans were puzzled when his name was called instead of E.J. Emery, who fell to them at the bottom of the first round. While Hemming is an outstanding hockey player, fans thought the Stars would upgrade their defense. Hemming was set to return to his Finnish club TPS Turku before the Barrie Colts signed him to an OHL Education & Development Agreement.
If he had gone back to his junior club, Hemming would more than likely play fourth-line minutes like he did last season. That would be a total downside to his development, and he would probably end up coming to North America, needing more work. Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill probably went over this with Hemming, and he signed with the Colts. Let's examine why this will help Hemming develop faster and make it to the NHL.
The pre-draft report by The Hockey Writers stated that Hemming needs to improve his consistency. The young wing has issues playing at his best while on the ice, which is common in younger players because they are still developing. I also don't think it did him any good over in Finnland playing fourth-line minutes most of last year. He will probably get more minutes with the Barrie Colts and learn how to play more minutes.
On the defensive side, he tends to watch the puck too much. Another thing he needs to work on is staying in place on defense. He doesn't like to cover open space, and it's another thing that he can work on with the Barrie Colts. We don't need a junior version of Ryan Suter. No offense to his junior club, but the Barrie Colts have the coaches and resources that will help him develop faster. Wyatt Johnston developed quickly in the OHL and didn't need any time down in Cedar Park.
In conclusion, Hemming playing with the Colts will develop him and get him into the NHL faster. I don't know if he has the talent to jump to the NHL from the OHL immediately. He could use a year or two in the AHL. Hemming could be one of the next great wings in Stars' history. The fanbase has to let him develop in the OHL this season. We will keep you updated on how he's doing this upcoming season.