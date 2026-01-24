3 things that could really change the direction the Stars go this season

The Dallas Stars had a great win last night with Jason Robertson scoring right at the final minute mark of the third period. You could tell some of the players were having a hard time finding the back of the net. That's just one of the many issues the Stars are having at this point in the season. Something has to change if the Stars want to have another deep playoff run this season. Here are three things the Stars need to change to have a successful playoff run this year.

Dallas Stars Adjustments: 1. Being smart with the puck

One of the things the Stars have had issues with during their little rut was being smart with the puck. I've noticed some of the team trying to pad their own stats and it's not worked out so well. Players like Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz need to make the extra pass to one of their open teammates for a better shot selection. Sometimes that is what's needed to win hockey games is sacrafice your personal stat line to ensure the win. That's one of the things that needs to change with the Stars.

Dallas Stars Adjustments: 2. Help out your goaltender

This adjustment goes with the first adjustment, but the Stars have to help their goaltenders if they want to be successful in a long playoff run. Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith have done a lot to keep the Stars in some very close games recently. However, they need their teammates to find the back of the net to give them a nice goal cushion. The Stars can't be successful if they let opponents take advantage of their goaltenders.

Dallas Stars Adjustments: 3. Hit the crap out of your opponents

The Stars have to get physical if they want to win hockey games and have a long playoff run this season. They can't expect to win hockey games if they let their opponents control the physical battle. That's why the Stars should really look into getting some physicality at the trade deadline this season to fill a need before the playoffs. Given how Minnesota and Colorado have built their rosters, it might be a short playoff run if the Stars don't bring any physicality.

The Stars still have a chance to make these adjustments to ensure they have a good rest of the season and a long playoff run. However, the Stars will find themselves in Cabo if they continue down the path they are on right now. Something needs to change before the season becomes a complete waste. Other Western Conference teams are preparing for their playoff runs right now. It's time for the Stars to do the same before it's too late.