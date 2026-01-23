Dallas takes two steps back as they lose to the Columbus Blue Jackets

Sometimes, during the regular season, there will be setbacks after breaking a losing streak. After the Stars beat the Boston Bruins by a mile on Tuesday night, they looked completely absent, except for Casey DeSmith, who has been a godsend this season. The Stars allowed Zach Werenski to score the first goal of the game in the first period as the Stars lost to Jet Greeves and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Not a good luck after winning 6-2 the other night in Dallas.

I don't get how this team plays like a Stanley Cup Champion contender one night, and the next night, a goaltender like Jet Greaves shuts them out. Greaves did a heck of a job slowing down the Stars' offense tonight. The Stars should be able to overwhelm goaltenders like Jet on any given night. However, the Stars can't be a consistent team, and it's like taking two steps back after such a good win this past Tuesday. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's disappointing loss.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Recap: 4. What did I say in the pregame article?

I said in the pregame article that defenseman Zach Werenski would be a problem if left unguarded. He got the first goal of the game after Alex Petrovic did not pick him up. It's why the Stars were down 1-0 after the first period. I don't know if the Stars go over the roster before a game, but Werenski should have been the first player they should have guarded. The Stars paid the ultimate price for leaving him open. Hopefully, they will prepare for games better moving forward

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Recap: 3. Tossed around like a ragdoll

The Stars were tossed around like a dog toy being thrashed around by a Golden Retriever puppy. They were outhit 17-3 in the first period, which is inexcusable. The fact that the Stars were not hitting anyone in the first period allowed the Blue Jackets to dictate play. That has to change if they want to be a threat in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Colorado is going to have a field day if this is the version of the Stars they face in the playoffs. That's another reason it felt like the Stars took two steps back tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Recap: 2. Where's Steel, Bourque, and others?

The Stars need some scoring support from their bottom two lines. Starcastic Remarks brought up how absent they were when the Stars couldn't get any offense going tonight. They have a pretty good point considering their contracts. I think a lot of these guys need to step it up a lot with how the top lines are having a tough time scoring right now. It's got to be a team effort, not a top-two-line effort. Players on the bottom lines need to step up if this team wants to have a deep playoff run.

Dallas Stars vs. Columbus Blue Jackets Recap: 1. SHOOT THE PUCK

Good lord how many times do the fans have to say, "shoot the puck." There's a reason why the Stars lost tonight and it's due to not shooting the puck at Greeves. The fact that Dallas shot the puck so many times on Tuesday night and tonight they decided to ease off is mind-boggling. The Stars have to constantly fire the puck at the net if they want to be a threat in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars are back at it tomorrow night as they take on the St. Louis Blues.