3 Things that scare me about the Minnesota Wild heading into the playoffs

The Dallas Stars are not going to have an easy first round compared to previous seasons. They are facing the third-best team in the NHL. This is why so many people, including Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin, think it's time to return to the old playoff format, so that one of the top two teams in the league isn't out in the first round. Trust me, I'm on board with going back to the old format because tons of people think the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche should be in the Western Conference Finals, but it won't happen with the current format.

Over the course of this week, we will be previewing the Minnesota Wild since the Stars will begin their playoff series against them this weekend. We will still cover the remaining regular-season games, but we need to respect our first-round opponent and give them the props they deserve for an amazing regular season. Here are some of the things that scare me about the Minnesota Wild headed into the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota Wild Scary Traits: 3. Matt Boldy and Quinn Hughes

Matt Boldy and Quinn Hughes are two players who really scare me on this Minnesota Wild roster. First off, Boldy is one of those players who has a huge amount of speed and can fly down the ice. The Stars have seen him have some breakaways against them this season. The last thing the Stars need headed into the series is him cashing in on a couple of breakaway goals. That would really spark the Minnesota Wild into eliminating the Stars.

We can't forget about their new defenseman Quinn Hughes. After Dallas ran up the score against them earlier in the season, they went after Hughes in a trade. Something must have made Guerin mad enough that he had to get him. Hughes is another player with a great amount of speed and can create shots on offense. The goal he had in the last game against the Stars was created from a simple entry pass. Little things like that can make Hughes a dangerous opponent.

Minnesota Wild Scary Traits: 2. The Great Wall of St. Paul

Jesper Wallstedt has had the Stars' number this season and will be a factor in the upcoming series. He's a great goaltender who has definitely earned the nickname of "the Great Wall of St. Paul." I expect that he will give the Stars some fits throughout the series. What I want to see from the Stars in the upcoming series is to attack the front of the net. Wallstedt is not a goaltender who will bite them if you get too close to him. Just kick down the wall and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Minnesota Wild Scary Traits: 1. Revenge from two seasons ago

Two seasons ago, the Stars and the Wild faced off in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Stars took care of business by eliminating the Wild in six games. The Wild have been waiting to get revenge on the Stars for that moment, and they have rebuilt their entire roster to do so this season. Dallas can't think about the next round with the Wild licking their chops. This is probably one of the rounds that has the best storyline heading into it. It's going to be a fun series.