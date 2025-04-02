4 Golden Knights that Stars fans need to cheer on this weekend

The Dallas Stars got some much-needed relief from the Los Angeles Kings last night. The Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets and set up a scenario where the Stars can clinch the lead for the Central Division. When the season began, Winnipeg took off and left everyone in the smoke in the smokedivision. It seemed like the division was entirely out of reach until recently. The Stars must handle business this weekend and hope the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Jets.

I know this is the last team this fanbase wants to cheer on, the Golden Knights, after what happened between Miro Heiskanen and Mark Stone earlier this season. However, the Stars can set next Thursday as the "Super Bowl" of the Central Division. Here are the four Vegas players the Stars need to cheer for this weekend.

Golden Knights Players to watch: 4. Adin Hill

I'm sure the Golden Knights will have their best goaltender between the pipes against the Jets. Adin Hill will do his best to shut down that high-octane offense the Jets have been running this season. Hill has a .908 save percentage and a 29-12-5 record this season. He will have to be on his best game if the Golden Knights want a shot at beating the Jets and helping out the Stars this weekend. He's just one of the players the Stars need to cheer for this weekend.

Golden Knights Players to watch: 3. Pavel Dorofeyev

Pavel Dorofeyev is their top scorer going into the final games of the regular season. Dorofeyev has 32 goals and 17 assists this season. He has been one of their surprising players this season. I didn't even think he would be in the top five in scoring for their team. Jack Eichel is lucky to have someone else to help carry the load of the Golden Knights into the playoffs. If Dorofeyev scores a couple of goals against the Jets, Stars fans will be happy and ever grateful to them if it helps Dallas reclaim first place.

Golden Knights Players to watch: 2. Tomas Hertl

The Golden Knight's second-best center is another player the Stars fans need to cheer for this weekend. Hertl is a dangerous center when he's in front of the net, trying to score on rebounds off the opposing goaltender. Armed with a wicked wrist shot and physicality, Hertl should make a difference for the Golden Knights against the Jets. His 31 goals and 28 assists make him a player who could help the Stars reclaim first place in the Central Division if they take care of business.

Golden Knights Players to watch: 1. Jack Eichel

Jack Eichel is the final player the Stars' fanbase needs to cheer for this weekend. Eichel is their best player and should make all the difference against the Jets. He's been a pain in the butt when he plays the Stars, but it's time for our fanbase to cheer him on this weekend. This will be the only game in which Stars fans will probably cheer for him. Hopefully, Eichel and the players above can upset the Jets and help the Stars in their quest for back-to-back Central. Division Titles

