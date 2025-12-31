4 massive New Year's resolutions for the Dallas Stars in 2026

I can't believe 2025 has flown by in the blink of an eye. It seems like just yesterday that the Florida Panthers were lifting the Stanley Cup Trophy. Now, it's time to set our eyes on 2026. The Stars probably have some lofty goals, like winning the first Stanley Cup since 1999, for the upcoming year. Another goal might be locking down Jason Robertson to a long-term deal. Here are four New Year's resolutions for the Stars in 2026.

Dallas Stars New Year's Resolutions: 4. Become a goon squad

I'm not saying the Stars need to drop the gloves every minute during 2026, but I do want to see them take that next step into becoming a physical team. That's the one thing keeping them out of the Stanley Cup Finals. Seeing the Stars find someone at the trade deadline who is willing to hit anyone along the boards is someone who can help Dallas win the Cup. I know this sounds like the Stars becoming a dark team, but you have to get your hands dirty in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dallas Stars New Year's Resolutions: 3. Make sure everyone comes back healthy from the Winter Olympics

Later this week, the Stars will learn which of their players have been selected to represent their countries at the Winter Olympics. Players like Mikko Rantanen and Jake Oettinger will be playing over in Italy for the chance to win the gold medal. Getting everyone back healthy and sound is another resolution the Stars hope to check off their list. It's vital for how the rest of the season goes and for their playoff run.

Dallas Stars New Year's Resolutions: 2. Re-sign Jason Robertson

One of the big resolutions the Stars need to complete in 2026 is signing Jason Robertson to a long-term extension. It one of those resolutions that must to be completed if the Stars want to remain competitive for the Stanley Cup. The salary will increase, beginning in the 2026-27 season. There's plenty of room for the Stars to sign Robertson and keep him happy here in Dallas. This is one the Stars can't afford to procrastinate on.

Dallas Stars New Year's Resolutions: 1. Win the Stanley Cup

It's been too long since the Stars have won the Stanley Cup. It's time to finish the battle and get over the finish line. The Stars have come close over to winning the Stanley three seasons, but have fallen in the Western Conference Finals. The Stars have a talented squad that has the capability to win it all. The Stars must find that extra tank of gas to win the Cup this season. It would be devisitating to see a team in the Western Conference Finals four years in a row not make it to the Stanley Cup Finals.