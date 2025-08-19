Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger named to Team USA camp

It's almost time for the Winter Olympics, and countries are starting to put their training camp rosters together. It's an honor and a privilege to represent your country at the Olympics. Many athletes dream of it, but only so few get picked. That's why Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson will work their butt off to represent Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. We already discussed that Oettinger wants to be the starting goaltender at the Olympics.

Oettinger is one of those players who likes to set goals and focuses on them with laser-like precision. He's already stated that he would like to represent Team USA and be the starting goaltender in the Olympics, which is his dream, other than winning the Stanley Cup. Anything else is in the rearview mirror for now. I know he will work his butt off to show the committee that he's better than Connor Hellebuyck and can lead the United States to a gold medal in hockey.

Jason Robertson looks to make the roster as well. He's a talented left-winger who could help out Team USA with scoring. Don't underestimate him because of his quiet nature. Robertson is a silent killer on the ice and recently set a record by becoming the first Dallas Stars player to record 100 points in a single season. Many players have come close, but Robertson was the one who was able to get over the hump and set the record. Robertson also has a good shot at making the Olympic roster.

Now, I'm sure that once the Finnish roster gets unveiled, we will see more Dallas Stars players working to be selected to participate in the Olympics next season. Robertson and Oettinger aren't the only ones who will possibly be in the Olympics next season. The Finnish Mafia will surely make its presence felt. There could be a ton of players from the Stars who could make the Olympics next season. The only thing the Stars' fanbase can do now is wait to see which players end up representing the country for the Olympics. We will have a lot to cheer about in January next year.

