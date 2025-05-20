4 storylines to follow during the Western Conference Finals

The Dallas Stars will again face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals this season. We all remember what happened last year when the Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. You could tell last year's Stars team was devastated to come so far, yet fall so short of the goal they set out for. The hockey gods have given them a second chance to take down the Oilers and move on to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers have a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming series. Will Connor McDavid return to the Stanley Cup Finals and win it all? Can the Stars play through the emotions of playing against former teammates? Can Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin muster enough energy to win their first Stanley Cup as teammates? Let's examinelook at some of the main storylines surrounding the Western Conference Finals this year.

Western Conference Final Storylines: 4. Corey Perry and John Klingberg play their former team

Some former Stars players will be on the other side of the Western Conference Finals. Corey Perry and John Klingberg will face off against the Stars for a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals. Klingberg has done well with the Oilers since they signed him earlier this season. Corey Perry will do his best to get under the Stars' skin throughout this series. It stinks to play against former players, but the NHL is a business, and the Stars will have to deal with them.

Western Conference Final Storylines: 3. Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin running out of time

Another storyline will be Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin trying to win a Stanley Cup with the Stars. Both of them came close in 2020 during the Playoff Bubble. However, over the last couple of seasons, the two NHL veterans have come close to returning to the Stanley Cup Finals but have fallen short in the Western Conference Finals. It could be the last season both players can win a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars. Will they seize the opportunity or go home empty-handed again?

Western Conference Final Storylines: 2. Will Connor McDavid win the Stanley Cup?

I thought Connor McDavid would win the Stanley Cup after what he did to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals. He will be a pain to cover since he was so close to finally winning his first Stanley Cup. There's a good possibility McDavid could go off on the Stars again this year. I'm sure the Coaching Staff is already developing a plan to slow him down. However, will it be enough to slow down one of the best players in the league right now? We will see if the Stars have what it takes.

Western Conference Final Storylines: 1. Does Jake Oettinger shut them down?

Jake Oettinger would love to get his revenge against the Oilers. Throughout these playoffs, Oettinger has gone up against some steep competition in the Western Conference Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers will be another tough team for him to go up against. With Oettinger auditioning to be the starting goaltender in the Winter Olympics next year, does he have another highlight-reel series in him to get the Stars to the Stanley Cup Finals? Time will only tell if Oettinger can shut down the Oilers' offense.

