4 Texas Stars prospects you need to keep an eye on for the remainder of the season

The Texas Stars have played some excellent team hockey lately. Last night, when they took on the Rockford IceHogs, they had five different goal scorers in the 5-0 win. Arno Tiefensee got his first shutout here in America, and the puck was passed around the ice unselfishly. If only the Dallas Stars could do that consistently. Even though the Texas Stars aren't doing well this season, the Stars have some promising prospects down there right now. Here are four prospects to keep an eye on for the remainder of the Texas Stars season.

Dallas Stars Prospects: 4. Trey Taylor

To kick off our list of prospects, let's talk about the hard-hitting Trey Taylor. I've already come up with a nickname after watching him at the Prospect Games here in Frisco, Tractor Taylor. He basically hits you like an incoming 18-wheeler out of control down a mountain. The Stars need that kind of physicality if they want to have a long Stanley Cup Playoffs run. Even though he's not ready for the Stars' roster at the moment, I wouldn't be surprised if he gets promoted after plowing through more AHL players.

Dallas Stars Prospects: 3. Cross Hanas

I'm starting to become a fan of Cross Hanas after the Texas Stars signed him away from the Grand Rapids Griffins this past offseason. Knowing that he is a Dallas native really makes him a good fit for the Texas Stars. Even his personality and manners are exactly what the Dallas Stars are looking for. Even though he has eight goals and twelve assists this season, Hanas is really finding his place in the Stars' organization. I think the Stars really need to think about re-signing the Dallas native.

Dallas Stars Prospects: 2. Vladislav Kolyachonok

It's great to see Vladislav Kolyachonok back in Cedar Park after the Dallas Stars claimed him off waivers from the Boston Bruins. The Texas Stars could use some help on their blue line, and Kolyachonok will really help solidify that weakness. However, I don't know how long he will be with Cedar Park. Illya Lybushkin got injured last night in Dallas. The Stars might need him for Tuesday's game in St. Louis, depending on the severity of the injury. Regardless, it's great seeing Kolyachonok back where he belongs.

Dallas Stars Prospects: 1. Arno Tiefensee

Remi Porier better watch out because Tiefensee is about to take his spot as the number one goaltender in Cedar Park. I was a little skeptical about Tiefensee getting bumped up to Cedar Park from Idaho, but he's shut me up since then. Last night's win in Rockford really showed that he could be Oettinger's backup goaltender shortly. I'm not saying that Casey DeSmith's job is in trouble at all, but Tiefensee has been putting together some good wins recently. Fans might be looking at the future backup goaltender in Dallas.