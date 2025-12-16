Dallas Stars News: Saying goodbye to Vladislav Kolyachonok

Sorry, this is getting out so late today. I had most of this written last night, but woke up feeling funny. Turns out I'm not sick (thank the Lord) and was just stressed out about some stuff today. It's probably a good thing I didn't publish this when I did, because I didn't think the Stars would be losing Vladislav Kolyachonok on the waiver wire this afternoon. I thought Jim Nill committed another heist by trading away Matt Dumba, whom the Penguins have already waived. Turns out Boston wanted to mess with the Dallas Stars after signing Matej Blumel this summer.

His departure not only stings the Dallas Stars but also the Texas Stars. I'm sure the Texas Stars are evaluating Idaho and selecting a defenseman to promote from that team right now. Kolyachonok was looking to be another excellent depth piece for the organization, and Boston had to ruin it. I wish Kolyachonok nothing but the best with the Bruins for the remainder of the season. Here are some news tidbits this afternoon to hold you over until tomorrow's game.

Dallas Stars News: Kolyachonok's departure

For those who didn't see the news on Twitter, Kolyachonok was picked up off waivers by the Boston Bruins this afternoon. I knew there was a slim chance that Kolyachonok would make it back to Cedar Park for the remainder of the season. He did so well with the Dallas Stars that one might say you could have traded a couple of defenseman away to shed some salary cap space. Once again, I wish him nothing but the best with the Boston Bruins.

Dallas Stars News: Nick Saban and hockey?

I also got an extraordinary notification this afternoon that Nick Saban and his peeps have bought a minority stake in the Nashville Predators. I really didn't see Saban doing any business in hockey during his retirement, but if he wants to invest in hockey, I'm all for it. He lives near Nashville, so it only makes sense that he would invest with that team. Hopefully, Nashville management doesn't screw around with his money because that would be a bad thing if he sold his stake in the team.

Dallas Stars News: Otter hibernation

The Dallas Stars are preparing for the upcoming games on Thursday and Friday on the West Coast. It wouldn't surprise me if Oettinger only practiced for an hour and left to go home and rest. Glenn Gulutzan wants him to flush any negativity from their losses to the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers. The Stars are going to need him during this back-to-back game situation later this week. We will have a more detailed preview of the back-to-back situation tomorrow morning. I will definitely be up early to publish that news article.