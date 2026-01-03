Dear Jason Robertson,

Recently, there have been several mornings of anticipation at my house. Christmas was one of them, and the second was today, the morning the final rosters for the Olympic Team USA were announced. I opened my tablet with as much eagerness and excitement to see which Dallas Stars players had made the roster as my kids did opening their presents on Christmas morning. You can imagine my disappointment as I scrolled down the roster and saw only one Dallas Star when there should have been two.

I am not sure how closely you follow your own stats, but we as fans know you have the most points of any American player and a whole other set of stats at this point in the season. Your current 48 points are spread evenly across 24 goals and 24 assists, making you a well-rounded player. You don’t just score goals, and you aren’t just an assist guy; you are both. Your versatility and dependability in shootouts make you a secure option in every game. A well-rounded player like you, Robertson, would help Team USA be just that- a well-rounded team.

Team USA won't be complete without your consistency. You are having an impressive year, but it isn’t just this year. Stars fans know, you have been a go-to player year after year, whether it’s five-on-five, overtime shootouts, or even playing under different coaches. Out of all American-born players, you continue to be the points leader since the 2022-2023 season. Your hockey IQ, skating ability, and consistency have proved to players and fans that you continue to be a force to be reckoned with, and it doesn’t seem like you will be slowing down anytime soon.

Team USA won't be complete without you, but here is the silver (and green) lining. Here is hoping the Olympic break will be just that, a break. With the time off to rest and not having to travel internationally, although I am sure you’d rather be there. Fans would rather see you there, too. What we will see is a well-rested, even more electric Robertson in the last half of the year, and hopefully, this will sustain the Stars longer into the playoffs and even to a Stanley Cup Championship.

This is tough news to hear, but as a fan, I can’t wait to see what good may come from this. It is a loss for Team USA, but as far as Stars fans are concerned, we appreciate you even more knowing what you have done for the city of Dallas, the Stars, and hockey in general. I hope the absence from Team USA won't linger too long as we enter the second half of the NHL season. Who knows, this may be a distant memory as we all hope to see you hoist the Stanley Cup, an even bigger, shinier, and longer-lasting trophy, but team USA won't be complete without you.

Sincerely.

Dallas Stars Fans