Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger gets to live out his childhood dream in Italy

Team USA announced its Winter Olympic roster for Italy this morning, and Stars fans were not surprised that Jake Oettinger is one of the three goaltenders going. He has been a lights-out goaltender for the Stars since getting promoted from Cedar Park when Braden Holtby got injured and was ruled out for the season. Now that NHL players are allowed to compete at the highest stage for their country again, Oettinger can fulfill his dream of playing for Team USA.

One of the things that Team USA General Manager Bill Guerin was trying to do while constructing the Olympic roster was keep players that were on the Four Nations Faceoff team together since they recently just played together. Oettinger was apart of that team that almost came away with the title. It's no surprise that he's joined by Connor Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman, who were his teammates at the tournament.

If the Olympics had been last month, Oettinger probably would have been named the starting goaltender since Connor Hellebuyck had a knee injury and could have been out through the tournament. However, Hellebuyck and Oettinger will battle it out to see who will be the starting goaltender. Regardless of who starts in goal, Team USA will be in good hands when it comes to the goaltending. Hellebuyck and Oettinger are the "one-two knockout punch" that can help the USA win gold.

When NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen asked Tyler Seguin if Oettinger could handle the Olympic pressure, he had nothing but good things to say about him.

""He's shown it over the years, especially when we've been in big games, he always rises," Stars injured forward Tyler Seguin told NHL.com. "I think he'd be a perfect fit for that big moment on that (Olympic) stage. Still a younger guy and he has the swagger to take on those big, bright lights. I think he'd be excellent."" Dallas Stars Forward Tyler Seguin

Even though Jason Robertson didn't make the roster, Oettinger will see plenty of his friends over in Italy. Thomas Harley is suiting up for Team Canada, while Miro Hieskanen, Roope Hintz, Esa Lindell, and Mikko Rantanen will be on Team Finland. I think it's great that we are getting to showcase some of the best hockey players on the Stars roster on the biggest stage. It will also help Oettinger feel like he isn't the only Dallas Stars player over there for the Olympics.

I'm actually excited to see some great Olympic hockey now that NHL players are allowed to participate. It also allows players like Oettinger to fulfill their childhood dreams by going up against the best of the best for a chance to win gold. Oettinger is going to do a fantastic job representing Team USA. Win or lose, Stars fans will make sure to tune in and watch him play when he's announced as the starting goaltender for certain games.