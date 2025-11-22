Jake Oettinger might have gotten the Olympic break that he's been looking for

It's no surprise that Jake Oettinger is one of the best goaltenders in the NHL right now. The Stars might have traded him if there hadn't been any injuries to Branden Holtby when he was here during his tenure in Dallas. Since being called up from the Texas Stars way back when, Oettinger has quietly put together one of the best runs a Dallas Stars goaltender has had in a while. He's doing so well that he might be going to Italy for the Winter Olympics at the beginning of next year.

Earlier this week, Connor Hellebuyck had minor knee surgery that will have him out for four to six weeks. Suppose you are wondering why I am talking about a Central Division Rival goaltender. That's because Connor Hellebuyck is slotted to be the starting goaltender when the Winter Olympics roll around. While it's still a bit early, Team USA might have to go with Oettinger, Spencer Knight, and Jeremy Swayman for the Olympics if Hellebuyck's knee has any setbacks.

That would be the break that Oettinger has been waiting for. He's been wanting to represent Team USA for the longest time. Now that the NHL is allowing its players to compete in the Olympics again, Oettinger has that chance to represent his country on the biggest stage. That would be any hockey player's dream to play in the Olympics. However, I don't know if some Stars fans would be happy if Oettinger were to be the starting goaltender.

The reason I bring up the small group of fans that want Oettinger to stay home from the Olympics is that losing in the Olympics would mess with his mind. Imagine Oettinger in the gold medal game, losing in overtime on a tap-in goal he forgot to slide over and save? That would be in his mind for quite some time, and the regular season isn't going to wait until that's gone. I'm not trying to bring up the downside of Oettinger being in the Olympics, but that's something that could happen.

If Oettinger were to have a rough time mentally after the Olympics, he's got two great goaltenders who can help if need be. Casey DeSmith and Remi Poirier are two great options the Stars can turn to if Oettinger's mind isn't there after the Olympics. While I don't think there will be any mental repercussions from the Winter Olympics this season, the Stars are prepared if Oettinger needs some time to refocus on the regular season.

I'm happy for Jake if he decides to play in the Winter Olympics next season. The dude has definitely earned the honor of representing our country on the biggest stage. Even if that's being the starting or backup goaltender, Oettinger would be a fantastic addition to the team. While it's still a long way away from countries announcing their rosters, Oettinger's chance to represent Team USA in the Winter Olympics is starting to take shape.