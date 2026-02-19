A division rival may roster a pair of future Stars if Nill pulls the trade trigger

The Nashville Predators have three players remaining in the 2026 Winter Olympics, including arguably the most important two - alongside defenseman Roman Josi - in determining whether the team can climb from the bottom of the NHL back to the playoffs. None of Josi, Erik Haula, Filip Forsberg, or Juuse Saros is on the Dallas Stars' radar, though.

At the Olympic break, the Predators sit four points back of a playoff berth, definitely with a shot. But general manager Barry Trotz will have to make a decision well before the postseason arrives. He and the Predators have plenty of pieces other teams will want before the NHL trade deadline.

And the Stars are among the teams interested.

As a matter of fact, Dallas can go a long way toward concluding a Trotz deal, whether to buy or sell. The two teams meet on Feb. 28 in the Stars' second game back from break. Let's examine the Predators players who could be playing for the other team just a couple of weeks later.

Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly

While Josi is Nashville's best player and Forsberg its best forward, O'Reilly has been the Predators' best player this year. At age 34, he's on pace for more than 70 points, which would mark just his second time hitting that mark in his career. And while the Stars don't necessarily need a center, O'Reilly's ability in the faceoff circle could allow Roope Hintz or Wyatt Johnston to shift to the wing, creating perhaps one of the best lines in the league.

Plus, defensively, O'Reilly would become the Stars' best forward almost immediately. The former Selke Award-winner isn't in the running for that honor anymore at his age, but he remains a bear to play against and remains an excellent penalty killer. O'Reilly has one year left on his contract, though given his $4.5 million salary, it isn't a big ask for what he brings unless he falls off a cliff next year.

Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos

As far as star power goes, Stamkos still carries it. Granted, he's a ways off from his days as one of the best players in the league. But he bounced back in 2025-26 with 28 goals in 56 games after a disastrous first year in Nashville. He needs just one more goal to have double-digits on the powerplay for the 15th time in his career.

The biggest drawback is Stamkos' contract. He's owed $8 million for two more seasons. If Dallas wanted to pony up for that, they'd likely just be better off keeping Jason Robertson, who is about a decade younger (frankly, Dallas should keep Robo, anyway, but who knows). There's almost no chance Stamkos ends up with the Stars, but there's a strong chance he's playing elsewhere in a few weeks.

Nashville Preadtors winger Michael Bunting

By himself, Bunting likely doesn't draw any interest for general manager Jim Nill. If he were to join the Stars, it'd almost certainly be alongside O'Reilly (which, in turn, would mean Robertson heads to Nashville). And like O'Reilly, Bunting will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. So if Dallas were to trade for either, or both, they'd be almost certainly rentals.

Bunting is used to that. Nashville is already his fifth team in seven years in the NHL, and he's been traded at each of the last two deadlines. But that also signals a player they're in demand. And a Stars team that needs depth on the wing, a guy with a playoff pedigree who provides punch in the middle six and can play the power play in a pinch may fit the bill.

Of course, all of this would mean Dallas gives up Robertson. That's not exactly a proposition Stars fans find appealing. But if Nill determines re-signing the superstar would be difficult, he could pull the trigger.