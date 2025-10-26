The Stars look to build another win streak against the Predators tonight

Some nights you have to scrape by to win hockey games. That is exactly what the Dallas Stars did last night when they took on the Carolina Hurricanes and won the game in the third period. They blocked 30 shots last night, so they will be tired when they take on the Nashville Predators on the road tonight. It's the first back-to-back game situation they will deal with over the course of the season. It's a perfect time for them to get used to it now.

The Stars will probably be without Roope Hintz tonight after he left the game after taking a nasty elbow from Taylor Hall along the boards. Along with Casey DeSmith, more than likely starting in goal, the Stars need every ounce of effort they have left in the tank since the Predators are going to be motivated after winning in a shootout last night. Here are the four keys to tonight's game against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 4. Be ready for a motivated team

Just like the Stars did last night, Nashville also came away with a massive win at home against the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout. I expect the Predators to be fired up about winning a big game. The Stars can't skate through the motions in the first period. Casey DeSmith is going to need help between the pipes tonight since Oettinger played last night. The Stars have to have the same energy level they did in the second period against the Hurricanes in the first period to win this game.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 3. Demote Steel

I know the Stars are injured at the moment, but Sam Steel doesn't need to be playing on the top line against the Predators tonight. I want to see Glenn Gulutzan bump Jason Robertson or Wyatt Johnston to the top line tonight. Both players would make sense over Steel on the top line. Nothing against Steel because he's a heck of a player, but he's better suited for bottom-six minutes as an aggressive player. The Stars are going to be tired tonight, so why not stack the top line with the best players?

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 2. Shut down Ryan O'Reilly

The tired Stars will have a challenging task of slowing down Ryan O'Reilly tonight. He's the Predators' top scorer with three goals and two assists heading into tonight's matchup with Dallas. I know Miro is probably exhausted from making up for his first-period mistake last night, but the Stars need him to be on his A game against the Predators. It's going to be a long game if the Stars aren't able to slow down one of the best scorers on the Predators tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Preview: 1. Fight through the fatigue

I would like to see the Stars fight through the fatigue and get two points tonight. That would make up for only winning one of the three home games this past week. If the Stars think playing a back-to-back is tough, wait until later in the season when they will have a lot more of these due to the Winter Olympics. It's a perfect time to get used to playing on back-to-back nights before it really affects the Stars. Fight hard and steal two points on the road tonight.