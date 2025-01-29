A Wyatt Up Our Sleeve: Johnston's hat trick propels Dallas past Vegas

The Dallas Stars decided to hit the Vegas Strip tonight and ambush the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena tonight. Things didn't go according to plan in the first period, and the Stars were playing from behind early on until Mavrik Bourque tied the game. Wyatt Johnston would score a hat trick in the 4-3 win over the Golden Knights. It was a hard-fought game by the Stars

Something stuck out to me tonight that Vegas Hockey Knight mentioned to me. He said it's a bit unorthodox how fast their team was tonight. Based on what I listened to on the radio during the first period, Vegas was swarming Jake Oettinger for most of the first period. Luckily, Johnston came to the rescue and bailed out the Stars. Unfortunately, Miro Heiskanen will be out for some time due to an injury. Here are the three takeaways from the win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 3. Golden Knights won the first period

Based on the number of times I heard the word Golden Knights on the radio on the way home, they won the first period last night. From the stats I saw at the first intermission, they confirmed my suspicions. The Stars can't score one goal and expect to beat the Golden Knights 1-0. Even though it's unorthodox for a team that tall to skate fast, the Stars allowed them to control the momentum in the first period. You have to do better than that against a team like the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 2. Weird exchange of goals in the second period

Do you know how I mentioned how the Stars always seem to allow a goal shortly after they score one? The Stars did the opposite tonight and scored a short-handed goal after they allowed a Vegas power play goal. Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz took off and startled Adin Hill at the other end of the ice. Even though the Stars were still down a goal after Johnston's shorty, seeing them respond with a goal after allowing one was nice.

Wyatt Johnston scored his fifth career shorthanded goal. The only player in @DallasStars franchise history to score as many at age 21 or younger is Brian Bellows (9).



Watch him now on @ESPNPlus, @Hulu & @Sportsnet programming. #NHLStats: https://t.co/QjsUh0Vny6 pic.twitter.com/wYXS5F1khO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 29, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Recap: 1. Didn't get a goal when Vegas was tired in the second period

I was hoping the Stars would have scored a goal in the final minutes of the second period. You could tell Vegas was slowing down, and it was the best time to tie the game. Unfortunately, it didn't happen, and the Stars still won in overtime. I thought the Stars had things turned around in the second period, but I guess I had to wait until the third period for the Wyatt show. Great win by the Stars tonight. They will host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.

