Dallas Stars look to ambush the Fortress on The Strip

The Dallas Stars return to action after shutting out the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. They will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the final game against them this season. I'm not going to do another medieval preview this time around. I figured it would be okay for the game in Dallas since there is a Medieval Times in Dallas. I'm sure the Golden Knights want some revenge after Oettinger robbed them of a point with his save. It will be a fun game tonight on the Vegas Strip.

We must bring it up before tonight's matchup with the Golden Knights. There were reports that Mason Marchment was skating with a green jersey instead of a red one because there was no contact yesterday. DLLS Sports Stars Reporter Sam Nestler said this morning that Marchment playing tonight won't happen. It was an optional skate, so I'm sure he wore his green jersey since not many players were there. Here are the three keys of the game tonight as the Stars look to ambush the Fortress.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 3. Catch them off guard

If the Stars want to beat the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, they must ambush them in the first period. They did a good job of that when the Golden Knights were in town last Friday. However, they are playing in the Fortress tonight, and one goal can send their home crowd into a frenzy. The last thing the Stars need to do is allow Jack Eichel to get the crowd going. It could be a long night for the Stars and their fanbase if the Golden Knights get their crowd into the game in the first period.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 2. Stop Jack Eichel

Just like last Friday night, Jack Eichel is going to be a pain in the butt if they allow him to score. I wasn't surprised when he scored on their power play in the first period. He's one of those players in this league who can turn the momentum towards his team on a whim. Miro Heiskanen will have his work cut out for him again tonight, trying to stop him. If the Stars allow him to score and fire up the crowd, you can kiss two points goodbye tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Preview: 1. Keep Scoring

The one thing I'm concerned about coming into tonight's matchup with the Golden Knights is scoring. The Stars have been known to score one goal on the road and think the game is over after that. The Golden Knights will punish you if you try to do that to their team. The Golden Knights are known to be relentless on offense, and if you try to hold a 1-0 lead for sixty minutes against them, that is terrible news for you. Stars must keep scoring on offense to beat the Golden Knights and steal two points.

