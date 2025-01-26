DeSmith Denial: Casey DeSmith shuts out the Blues 2-0

The Dallas Stars played a "playoff game" against the Vegas Golden Knights last night. When the Stars compete in games like they did last night, they are tired the next day. The Stars traveled to St. Louis to take on the Blues tonight. The Stars did not look tired when the puck dropped at the Enterprise Center. The Stars scored two quick goals in the first period, which helped them win 2-0 against the Blues tonight.

I will say the Stars won two of the three periods tonight. The second period had me worried when the Blues outshot the Stars 14-6 in the second period. The game could have flipped into the Blues' hands. However, they were going up against a guy named Casey DeSmith. Overall, it was a great game tonight from a tired Stars team that played last night. They will get a chance to sweep the Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Here are the three takeaways from the game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 3. Great first period

I was worried the Stars would come out flat-footed in the first period after last night's game. The Stars proved me wrong off the bat in the first period. Jordan Binnington wasn't ready for some of the great shot attempts the Stars would have in the period. Evgenii Dadonov and Esa Lindell would give the Stars a nice 2-0 lead at the first intermission. I hope the Stars have another one of those periods in their back pocket when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

All Sunshine, no blues pic.twitter.com/irYDU0KsE2 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 26, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 2. Stars played with fire again

I must bring up the second period as a learning point tonight. The Stars were getting outshot in the second period. The game could have ended differently without DeSmith being a brick wall between the pipes. Just because the Stars were up 2-0 entering the second period means the Stars can take the rest of the game off. I know Jack Eichel will make the Stars pay on Tuesday night if they do this against the Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues Recap: 1. Wall of denial

Casey DeSmith, take a bow tonight for your performance. DeSmith didn't look like the one we got in Colorado against St. Louis tonight. He made some big saves like the one below this paragraph. The team fed off his performance and gave him a nice goal cushion as a reward. I know he won't get the start against the Vegas Golden Knights, but don't rule out him getting a start against the Vancouver Canucks later in the week. Once again, the Stars wouldn't win tonight's game without DeSmith's performance.

