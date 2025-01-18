Playing With Fire: Dallas Stars get buried in the second period by Colorado 6-3

The Dallas Stars took on the Colorado Avalanche in the first two games this weekend. After losing to Montreal on Thursday night, the Stars looked to get back on track by beating their divisional rivals. When Matt Duchene got the Stars on the board with a power-play goal, things looked promising. However, things went downhill after that goal. After playing with fire in the second period, the Stars would lose 6-3 to the Avalanche.

The last thing you want to do is commit a penalty against the Avalanche. They have some good goal-scorers and can swing the momentum in their favor with a power-play goal. After giving the Avalanche momentum, the Stars were chased out of the building in the second period. The Stars need to look at themselves in the mirror on the airplane. With the way they are playing now, Dallas won't be playing won't have any postseason hockey. Here are the three takeaways from today's loss.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. Scoring on the power play

All I have to say about Matt Duchene scoring on the power play is, "How did he score that?" Duchene scored from a rare angle to give the Stars the early lead in the hockey game. Even though it went downhill for Dallas in the first period after that, I'll take a power play goal. The Stars must determine how to punish their opponents on the power play. Duchene did that in the first period with his wizardry. Hopefully, the Stars have some more power play magic against Detroit tomorrow.

Dutchy stays hot in the cold Rocky Mountains 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/rB4zaQVaat — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 18, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Stop committing penalties

I don't know what happened with the Stars and committing penalties this afternoon. The Avalanche aren't a team you want to give a power play to which. They have some lethal scorers that can turn the tide of the game. Cale Makar scored on the power play to give the Avalanche the lead. They would score shortly after that power-play goal as well. Power plays can turn the tide of the game. Unfortunately, the Stars were playing with fire, which backfired on them in Denver this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Roope Hintz

The Stars can't generate any offense without Roope Hintz in the lineup. The Stars have had issues generating any offense in their opponent's zone. The good news is he hasn't been ruled out against Detroit tomorrow afternoon, which is excellent. They need him to return and get the Stars back on track. They also need Jim Nill to start considering trades to improve the offense. I hope the Stars are ready for a Detroit team that has been hot as of recently tomorrow.

