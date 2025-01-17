One Of Those Nights: Dallas Stars lose to Montreal Canadiens 3-1

The Dallas Stars returned home after a very exceptional and grueling road trip against some of the northern hockey teams. It felt like tonight would be a vast welcome-back celebration for the Stars. However, the Montreal Canadiens had other plans in Dallas's 3-1 loss tonight. It was just one of those games for the Stars where the opposing goaltender stonewalled everything they tried to get on the board. The Stars might have won tonight if another goaltender was in between the pipes.

I don't want to say much about Montreal's second goal tonight. In my opinion, that goal could have gone anyway tonight. The replay booth thought it was below the crossbar, so they decided the goal stood as called. The Stars had plenty of time to come back and win the game after the goal, so it's kind of on the Stars for not regrouping and attacking the net. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's loss to the Canadiens.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 3. Jakub Dobes was on one tonight

I must say that Jakub Dobes will have a very long hockey career in the NHL. Montreal might have their goaltending duo figured out with how he played tonight. The Stars did their all against him tonight, and he was the better player. There's nothing the Stars can do other than tip their cap to him. There is still plenty of time to try and win the Central Division with half a season left to go. All the Stars can do now is prepare for the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 2. Power play woes

If the Stars missed the playoffs, I know where the Stars' fanbase would point the blame for that. Four power play opportunities for the Stars tonight, and they didn't score on any of them. Dallas has to figure out the power play, or they will lose close games like tonight. The Stars could have taken off and put Montreal in the rearview mirror if they scored on a couple of power plays tonight. I hate to be the one to say it, but if they don't figure out the power play, there might not be any postseason hockey this year.

Dallas Stars vs. Montreal Canadiens Recap: 1. Jake Oettinger had a great game

I feel bad for Jake Oettinger tonight. He played his butt off tonight keeping the Stars in the game until the third period. I wish the rest of his teammates had stepped up their game to show appreciation for their starting goaltender. I don't know if Oettinger will get the start against the Avalanche based on how he played tonight. On Saturday morning, we will see what Pete DeBoer decides to do with the back-to-back games this weekend.

