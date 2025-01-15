How About Them Young Fellas: Stars Rookies beat Maple Leafs 4-1

It's been 84 years. That's what it feels like after Logan Stankoven snapped his 25-game goal drought against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. After giving up an early goal to the inevitable Auston Matthews, Stankoven responded with his own goal. That got the Stars on the board in the first period. Joesph Woll made the Stars work for it, but ultimately, they beat the Maple Leafs 4-1. That was one successful road trip for the Stars.

Even though they didn't make as much ground in the division as they had hoped, the Stars are still in the mix for the title midway through the season. The Stars proved to their fanbase that they don't give up until the final horn sounds at the end of the third period or overtime. The Stars return home, where they will play the Montreal Canadiens. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over the Maple Leafs.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Recap: 3. Getting back up after the Matthews goal

While I didn't think the Stars would keep Matthews completely off the score sheet, I was happy with the response. Stankoven finally broke his score drought after looking down to see the puck leaked through Woll's legs. Even though he took a big hit after scoring the goal, I don't think he minded the hit after seeing his smile. The Stars continued to get to the front of the net after he scored but couldn't put one through. The Stars responded the right way in the first period tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Recap: 2. Good job staying out of the penalty box

Even though the Stars had a penalty in the first period, they stayed out of the box for most of the night. That's good, considering the Maple Leafs' power play has some great scorers on it. The Stars power play did help some in the second period when Mavrik Bourque scored on the power play. However, being disciplined and playing clean helped the Stars limit the amount of times the Maple Leafs scored with the extra man.

Oh what a BEAUTY! 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/BWvVzQj6gl — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 15, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Recap: 1. Smells like Teen Spirit

The Dallas Stars have some young ones finding the scoresheet this season. The Stars have three rookies that have 10 or more points this season. Oskar Back, Logan Stankoven, and Mavrik Bourque have contributed this season.

The kids are getting it done😤



Mavrik Bourque with his fourth goal of the year.#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/3H9Sd9D3it — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) January 15, 2025

Some NHL writers thought the Stars were crazy for adding three rookies while trying to compete for the Stanley Cup. Well, it's working, and I'm sure they will be a factor on Thursday against the Canadiens. If you excuse me, I have to call the coaching staff to take the Oreos away from Otter snuck on the plane. He doesn't need a stomach ache from all the chocolate.

