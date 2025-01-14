Texas Hockey Midterm: Grading the Stars halfway through the season

It feels so weird that it's already halfway through the hockey season. Just yesterday, it feels like we started the 2024-25 season against the Nashville Predators with a team Nill worked hard to put together over the off-season. The Stars have gone through a lot of drama and adversity this season. There have been questions about whether the Stars have too young of a team with Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque. They have also gone through adversity with injuries that they haven't had to deal with in a while.

Losing Tyler Seguin for the rest of the regular season was the first significant injury the Stars have had in a while. It took the Stars a couple of games to get used to his offense not helping them out in tough spots. Players like Roope Hintz and Matt Duchene stepped up to help keep the regular season on track. Mason Marchment was another player that produced offense before he got injured. Luckily, he should return in a couple of weeks to help the Stars.

Dec 1, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Matt Duchene (95) and left wing Mason Marchment (27) and center Tyler Seguin (91) celebrate after Marchment scores the game winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Midway through the 2024-25 season, the Stars have an identical record to last season. That's an excellent sign for a team that learned to deal with injuries and being so young. I could not be more prouder of how the Stars have dealt with all the injuries and adversity this season. The second half of the season is filled with great matchups, starting tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Let's look at the midseason grades for forwards, defensemen, and goalies.