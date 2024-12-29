Losing Mason Marchment was another gut punch for the Stars

After Friday's game, I appreciated all the years the Dallas Stars didn't have to go through multiple injuries. Those were the years the Stars dominated and were a force to be reckoned with. However, this season is another story with Tyler Seguin out for the year and Mason Marchment out for the foreseeable future. I know Jim Nill is taking his time trying to find a replacement for Seguin, but he might need to expedite his search with Marchment's injury.

The Stars seem to be going the internal route after calling up Justin Hryckowian from the AHL the other day. He has 12 goals and 14 assists with the Texas Stars this season. He seems like a capable player who could fill in Marchment's spot in the lineup. If Hryckowian doesn't work out, they might look to make a trade and put Seguin on the LTIR. Let's look at some of the options the Stars can do until Marchment is healthy and back in the lineup.

Dallas Stars Options: Justin Hryckowian

If Nill wants to keep saving cap space, they might as well keep Hryckowian up with the team until Marchment returns. Hryckowian has had a heck of a season up until this point. When the Stars returned him to the AHL the last time, he scored a couple of goals in the games that followed his return. All the Stars know is that Marchment could be out for a few weeks. Keeping Justin in the lineup could save the Stars from making a considerable trade.

Dallas Stars Options: Antonio Stranges

If Hryckowian doesn't work out, Stranges is another internal option the Stars could use. Stranges and Hryckowian have been two outstanding players for the Texas Stars. Calling up Stranges would allow the Stars to see if he has what it takes to keep him next year or trade him to another team at the trade deadline. Hryckowian and Stranges are just two internal options that allow the Stars to keep accruing cap space. They could also pull the trigger and find a cheap left wing on a solid deal.

Dallas Stars Options: Brandon Duhaime

I know the Stars just finished the season series against the Washington Capitals. However, Brandon Duhaime is a young player on a very controllable contract. He brings the physicality that Marchment brings to the lineup, and the Stars might not have to trade a big-name player to get him to Dallas.

While he doesn't produce a lot of goals, the Stars could use his physicality for the remainder of the season as they try to qualify for the playoffs. These are just three options the Stars could do until Marchment is healthy and ready to return to action. Hopefully, Marchment's absence from the lineup will no longer damage their playoff hopes.

