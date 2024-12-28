Roar of the Wilderness: Minnesota completes three-goal comeback against Stars

The Dallas Stars hosted the Minnesota Wild tonight at the American Airlines Center. After the holiday break, Stars fans who attended the game tonight were weary of which team would show up in the first period. The Stars came out of the gate fast, getting plenty of scoring attempts against Filip Gustavsson. Evegenii Dadonov and Wyatt Johnston would score for the Stars in the 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild. What an atrocious way to gift the Wild a game when the Stars had a 2-0 lead to begin with.

We have to talk about Oettinger being out of place on that game-winning overtime goal for the Wild. He can't over-compensate like that in an overtime game scenario. All it takes is one clean pass, and an opposing player can slam the backdoor shut with a goal. The Stars are also 0-18 on the power play. When will the madness end for fans? If this continues, we aren't going to make the playoffs. If the Stars scored on one of their opportunities tonight, they would have received two points.

However, the Stars suffered another injury in tonight's loss. Mason Marchment took a puck to the face in the first period and would not return to action. There could be another call-up tomorrow. I wouldn't be surprised if a player like Antonio Stranges or Justin Hryckowian gets his NHL debut. The injury is just a part of what a hockey team goes through during the season. Let's look at the three takeaways from tonight's shutout win over the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Great start out of the gate in the first period

Sometimes after a short break of not playing any hockey, the Stars have a tendency of coming out of the gate slow. Tonight was not the case as we didn't get a TV timeout until the midway mark of the first period. Dadonov recieved an amazing pass from Wyatt Johnston to score the first goal of the game tonight. While they didn't score any other goal during that period, the Stars were wide awake. There was no first period coma from the Stars tonight against the Wild. That happened in the third period and overtime tonight.

Wyatt Johnston WIRES one home! 💪 pic.twitter.com/SpMq8jwX1E — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 28, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Amazing penalty kill tonight

I must bring up the first Minnesota power play of the night because that was a textbook penalty kill. Wyatt Johnston played keep-away with the puck and burned off a lot of time on the power play. They didn't even allow Minnesota quality time in the Stars' zone. I just wished the power play was perfect like the penalty kill was. Even though the Stars had some good chances on the power play tonight, what happened at the end of the first period is our next takeaway from the game.

Incredible penalty kill from Stars.



Johnston was spectacular, but whole unit was great. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) December 28, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Losing Mason Marchment

The Stars might be without Marchment after he took a puck to the face in the first period. I don't know how long he will be out. He could be out a week or a month at the most. Marchment's presence in front of the net on the power play will be missed. The Stars have some good forwards they can call up from Cedar Park if needed. Antonio Stranges is a name to watch for a potential call-up. The Stars will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago on Sunday night.

Mason Marchment gets helped off the ice after taking a puck to the face for the second time this season. pic.twitter.com/yLNPydkYAT — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) December 28, 2024

