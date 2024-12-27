Dallas Stars welcome the Minnesota Wild to Texas tonight

The Dallas Stars welcome the Minnesota Wild to the American Airlines Center tonight. It's the first of two games the Stars will take on the Wild at the AAC this season. With Kirill Kaprizov out tonight, the Stars can't take it easy against Minnesota. The Wild still have a lot of talent on their roster that can pack a punch and steal a game on the road. Dallas must treat tonight like a playoff game to tame the Wild and earn two points to climb back to the top of the Central Division.

Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) is day to day, obviously not on trip. Two of their most irreplaceable players (Eriksson Ek) being out will make this a tough one in Dallas. Should get more updates after skate. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) December 27, 2024

The Stars' line combinations won't be changing for tonight's game. They will be the same line combinations as the game in Utah before the holiday break. I hope the Stars didn't eat too much food during their Christmas celebrations. Jake Oettinger will be starting between the pipes tonight for Dallas and will need help from his teammates. You can't leave the Otter hanging out to dry tonight. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Treat tonight like a playoff game

The Stars must treat tonight like a playoff game. Even though the Wild will be short-handed tonight, I'm sure the Wild will receive some help from other players on the ice tonight. The Stars must treat this like a game 7 in the playoffs and "eliminate the Wild." The Stars should be up to the task tonight after having a quick break, but I'm worried we will see the "other team" that is slow coming out of the gate. If the Stars take the Wild out of the game early, they should beat the Wild and earn two points.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Matt Boldy

With Kaprizov out tonight for the Wild, Matt Boldy will have to step up and provide some offense for the Wild. He has 13 goals and 17 assists this season and can take a game over instantly. Boldy might not be the type of goal scorer who is as crafty as Kaprizov, but he is still deadly if left alone. Miro Heiskanen and company must find a way to slow him down in the Stars' zone tonight. If the Stars can shut down Boldy from scoring any goals, they should beat the Wild at the AAC tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Introduce the Hulk

It will be the first game against the Wild that Lian Bichsel will play in. I'm sure the Wild are praying that he doesn't put any of their players on the IR. Bichsel's job tonight is to disrupt their offense and shut down Matt Boldy if they are on the ice simultaneously. Bichsel is starting to make an impression on the Stars' coaching staff and could be a regular NHL Player later next year. If Bichsel can help shut down the Wild tonight, the Stars will come away with two points and continue their win streak.

