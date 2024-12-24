Heavy Stockings Hanging: Dallas Stars deliver a lump of coal to Utah 3-2

The Dallas Stars took on the Utah Hockey Club in the last game before the holiday break. The Stars needed to stop the red-hot Utah Hockey Club from gaining more ground in the Central Division. Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn got the Stars' lead back in the second period, and they went on to win 3-2. This complete team victory started with Casey DeSmith being a brick wall between the pipes tonight.

While the Stars didn't fix their power play woes tonight, I thought the energy they created in the second period was the main turning point in the game. That is when the Stars saw a light at the end of the tunnel and started skating towards it. I want DeSmith to get more starts between the pipes after Christmas. How he played tonight showed Pete DeBoer that he can give Jake Oettinger more rest. Here are the three takeaways from the win tonight in Utah.

We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. STARS WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/EonMBRh9Nh — Blackout Dallas (@BlackoutDallas) December 24, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Recap: 3. Riding the momentum in the 2nd period

After coming out flat-footed in the first period, the Stars needed some Christmas magic sprinkled on them. After a series of reasonable shot attempts, the Stars took the lead in the second period with a Roope Hintz goal. What a feed from Mavrik Bourque to set Hintz up for that shot attempt. You could tell after that second goal from Dallas they had the momentum. Jamie Benn would add another goal shortly after. That was the turning point in the game tonight for the Stars.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Recap: 2. Shutting down Utah's offense tonight

See what happens when you cover and smother elite scorers. Utah only got one goal, and it came from DeSmith being screened in front of the net. Their top two goal scorers were held scoreless tonight, which was two of the three keys to tonight's game. That was some of the best defense I've seen in the last five games from the Stars. The Stars' defensemen will finally get a break after shutting down some great players tonight. I hope they enjoy their time off before the season continues after Christmas.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Recap: 1. Casey Oettinger DeSmith

I can't confirm or deny that DeSmith was the starting goaltender tonight. How DeSmith played tonight showed shades of larceny saves Oettinger would make on a daily business. I mentioned that during the first period on Twitter, I thought Oettinger took DeSmith's jersey and started the game. If DeSmith keeps playing like that, start him after they start back up after Christmas. Oettinger could use a few games off after the Christmas break after all the hockey he played during December.

Casey's resuming where he left off in Utah 🧱 pic.twitter.com/dsZ3GKkBzg — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 24, 2024

