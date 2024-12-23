Dallas Stars look to put some coal in the Utah Hockey Club stockings tonight

The Utah Hockey Club was just put on Santa's naughty list for being red hot right now. The Dallas Stars look to load their stockings full of coal tonight when the two teams play each other. The last thing the Stars need is the Utah Hockey Club moving up the division standings. It's time to damper their holiday spirits tonight with a Texas-sized L and stockings full of coal. I wouldn't be surprised if Casey DeSmith got the start against them tonight after the long streak Jake Oettinger has played.

While tonight doesn't feel like a crucial game this season, it to bedoes. The Utah Hockey Club has been rising in the Central Division standings recently, which is the last thing the Stars need to be in fourth place. The Stars can easily reclaim third place if they keep winning. It's time to tell Utah it's not their time, and there's always next season. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Utah Hockey Club.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 3. Slow down Clayton Keller

I'm sure you saw my Blackout Dallas tweet yesterday on how Clayton Keller had four points. The last thing the Stars need tonight is for him to have back-to-back career nights. I don't know if Lian Bichsel will be assigned to defend him, but he should. The Stars can't afford a player of his caliber to win another game tonight. It's time to slow him and the rest of the team down so the Stars can win tonight. If Keller has another career night, it will be a sad Christmas for Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 2. Slow down Dylan Guenther

Another player the Stars need to slow down tonight is Dylan Guenther. He is the leading scorer for Utah with 16 goals and 16 assists. I'm concerned the Stars could pick to defend Keller and forget to defend him. That's why it's up to the Stars to make sure Keller and Guenther are smothered in the Stars' zone. They can't get to their favorite scoring spots and wreak havoc on the Stars. It could be a long night for the Stars if either player gets going on offense.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club Preview: 1. Just score on the power play

I do not want to see another game where the Stars are 0-7 on the power play again while I'm covering the team. All the Stars had to do against the Rangers was score on some of those extra-man attempts, and it would have been a different result. I'm asking the Stars tonight to punish Utah if they are on the power play. That's the only Christmas gift I want from the Stars this year. If the Stars can punish Utah on the power play tonight, they can win the game and fill Utah's stockings with coal.

