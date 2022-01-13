Tyler Seguin's injury could put a wrench in Stanley Cup plans

Who would have thought that Tyler Seguin's line would be the primary scoring line coming into the season? I felt that whatever line had Logan Stankoven on it would be it. Injuries are a significant part of any team's success during the season. It can also bring out the best in a team if they can find a way to work around it. That's what the Stars are about to find out here shortly when the Stars announced that Tyler Seguin would be out for the next four to six months with an injury.

Losing a player with such high caliber as Seguin will be felt for the remainder of the season. Seguin is one of those players that knows how to find the back of the net. I hope he has an excellent recovery because the Stars will need Seguin in the playoffs if he's medically cleared to play by then. Until then, the Stars need to keep grinding and earning points. It's time for the next-man-up mentality to be the slogan for the Stars. Marchment did that last night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Unfortunately, the Stars must put him on the LTIR (Long Term Injured Reserve) if they want to compete for the Stanley Cup this season. After observing the Stars last night, it seems the only way they can avoid the lottery for the NHL Draft next summer. Jake Ferraro, Site Expert at Senshot, proposed a trade between the Stars and the Senators. They have some players in the last year of their contract that could help the Stars out for the remainder of the year.

While those trades wouldn't completely use up the 9.8 million the Stars could have once Seguin is on the LTIR, the Stars could consider other options to use the remaining cap space. It seems that Jim Nill is seeing how the team plays down the stretch and if there will be any other significant injuries this season. That is when he will decide whether to put Seguin on the LTIR. Nill is a two-time General Manager of the Year award winner. I think the fanbase should trust whatever Nill chooses to do.

I know this is not what Stars fans wanted to happen to Seguin. He has been a franchise leader since being traded here from Boston. The Stars are lucky their farm system has some amazing players like Matej Blumel and Justin Hryckowian, who can come up and fill in a spot on the roster. However, with Seguin's injury, It seems like the Stars will need help from some veterans for the remainder of the season. The sooner Nill fills Seguin's spot, the better it will be for the Stars competing for the division.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles