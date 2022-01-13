Los Angeles Kings defended their crown against the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars took on the Los Angeles Kings in the City of Dreams tonight. After escaping Utah with two points on Monday night, the Stars had a chance to continue their win streak with a win. The Stars dominated the first period, while the Kings dominated the second. It all came down to the third period, where the Kings defended their crown from the Stars 3-2. There were some issues the Stars will need to fix moving forward. One is Tyler Seguin, who will be out for the rest of the season.

Seguin is a player that brings a lot to the table for a hockey team. With him out of the lineup, he has already affected the Stars in the last two games (Monday and tonight). If it wasn't for Marchment stepping up for the game's second goal, I could have been writing a different kind of article tonight. The Stars have one more game on their road trip before they return to the American Airlines Center. Here are the three takeaways from the win tonight over the Kings.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 3. Scoring on the power play

The Stars got an early power play in the first period and were able to convert on it. Wyatt Johnston put it between David Rittich's legs for an early 1-0 lead. I was happy that the Stars didn't do anything fancy on the power play. They just overloaded the front of the net and were able to put the puck in the back of the net. That is what the Stars need to do on the power play from now on. They don't need to be the Harlem Globetrotters; they should be aggressive in front of the net from now on.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 2. Keeping Adrian Kempe off the board

Earlier today, I mentioned in the pregame article that Kempe had to remain off the board if the Stars wanted to win the game. The Stars were able to do that but lost the game tonight. The Stars suppressed the best scorer on the team and took away any scoring chances from him. The Stars allowed two flukey goals, but they should be happy they held Kempe off the scoresheet even though they lost. The Stars will now travel to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights in the final game of the road trip.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Recap: 1. Marchment taking control of the second line

The Stars announced this morning that Seguin will be out for the remainder of the season; someone had to step up on the second line. Marchment rose to the occasion tonight as he roofed a goal past Rittich. He will have to step up for the remainder of the season or until Jim Nill can find a replacement to complement that line. Blackout Dallas will have an article out tomorrow with more information on Seguin's injury. The Stars will return on Friday night to take on the Golden Knights.