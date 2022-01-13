Dallas Stars look to dethrone LA royalty tonight

The Dallas Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight. The Stars have a good track record in LA, so it should be an exciting game between two great hockey clubs. However, we must address the breaking news that was announced this morning. Jim Nill announced that Tyler Seguin will be out for four to six months. That lingering injury isn't going away; surgery is the only option now. It sucks, but hockey is a very physical sport to play. The Stars will look to put him on the LTIR for the remainder of the season.

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill provides further details on Tyler Seguin's upcoming surgery 🔊 pic.twitter.com/at9DPcfHvV — Stars On Victory+ (@StarsOnVictory) December 4, 2024

However, the Stars can't take the night off like it's a funeral for Seguin. They are so close to the top of the Central Division. They need to keep winning games, and tonight's game against the Kings is a game the Stars can't afford to lose. They are doing so well right now that they can't take their foot off the gas pedal. Everyone must help Jake Oettinger tonight to keep the winning streak in LA going. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the LA Kings.

The @DallasStars are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games against the Kings. Will they keep up their recent success tonight?



Find out at 10:00 p.m. ET on @NHL_On_TNT and @SportsonMax#NHLStats: https://t.co/Csqd3rxE1D pic.twitter.com/l2TcjdHyrK — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 4, 2024

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 3. Hit them where it hurts

The Stars have to hit the Kings where it hurts tonight, the score sheet. The faster the Stars take them out of the game, the less they have to worry about catching up to the Kings in the third period. With Seguin out, the Stars must be aggressive and relentless on offense to score goals tonight. I want to see players like Jason Robertson start scoring at a more consistent pace tonight. If the Stars can be relentless on offense tonight, the Stars will have a chance to dethrone the Kings.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 2. Shut down Adrian Kempe

The Stars must shut down Adrian Kempe to dethrone the Kings and continue their winning streak. Kempe is a good hockey player for the Kings this season. He has 12 goals and 12 assists going into tonight's matchup with the Kings. Miro Heiskanen and company must find a way to make him uncomfortable in the Stars' zone and take the puck from him. They can't allow Kempe to enjoy his time in the Stars' zone. If the Stars shut down Kempe tonight, they can win the hockey game tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Los Angeles Kings Preview: 1. No third period turtling

For those new to hockey, "turtling" is when a team tries to defend the net for twenty minutes without scoring the puck. That has been happening for the Stars in the last couple of games. It was very evident against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night. The Kings are a good offensive team and have the firepower to take the lead. The Stars must keep the puck in the Kings' zone as much as possible in the third period. It could be a long night if the Stars decide to turtle in the third period.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles