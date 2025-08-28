Antonio Stranges is running out of time to make the Stars roster

The Dallas Stars are known for their prospect pipeline. They are well known for being able to draft well and develop those prospects. For example, consider how the Stars drafted Thomas Harley and were patient with his development. Now, Harley is looking to back the Brinks truck to his driveway here in Dallas. The Stars have several more prospects in junior hockey right now who could follow in Harley's footsteps in the future.

One of the prospects that many people are hoping could be a camp story next month is Antonio Stranges. He's one of those players who has a high upside to his game, but struggles to reach the next level when at training camp. I've seen some of his goals from his minor league days, and boy, what an addition he would be to the Stars' roster if he could elevate his game to the next level. It's starting to get a bit frustrating because he has the talent to be a 40-goal scorer in the NHL.

Stranges was re-signed by the Stars this offseason to another one-year contract. While the outlook is slim for him to be on the opening night roster this season, he's starting to run out of chances to make the Stars' roster. The Stars have many other prospects, like Emil Hemming and Cameron Schmidt, whom the Stars will focus on developing if Stranges can't find the next level in his game. While he will be a welcome addition in Cedar Park this upcoming season, he might be looking for another team after this season if he doesn't impress the Stars' front office.

You never know if Stranges could have a strong camp showing and possibly cause the Stars to cut one of the veteran players the Stars signed this offseason. However, that looks very slim since the Stars are looking to beef up their roster with physicality. The Stars can always re-sign Stranges again next summer if his stats continue to improve over the course of this season. However, it's up to him whether he wants another contract with the Stars next summer.

